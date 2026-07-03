7 World Cup Jerseys Are Already 50% Off at Adidas

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has had no shortage of amazing highlights and fashion moments. The only downside to the tournament progressing is saying goodbye to some memorable kits. The silver lining for some fans is that their team's jerseys have already gone on deep discount.

There are seven fan bases who can find their country's kits for half price in select styles online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the seven options (which is sure to increase over time).

Germany

Germany's 26 away kit. | adidas

Let's start with what we covered earlier this week. Germany's 70-year adidas partnership has ended, so fans are running out of time to buy Germany's adidas gear. The home jerseys are sold out, but the away kits (plus some awesome throwback gear) are still available. Fans can buy the away jersey in adult sizes for $75 (50% off) at adidas.com.

Chile

Chile's 26 home jersey. | adidas

Chile's incredible away jerseys are sold out, but the home kits are still available in select adult sizes for $75 (50% off) at adidas.com. The red and white home top draws inspiration from the Andean condor (an emblem of unity and strength).

Greece

Greece's 26 home jersey. | adidas

Greece's away jerseys are sold out, but the home kits are still available in some adult sizes for $75 (50% off) at adidas.com. The home jersey channels an early 2000s design. Best of all, a pirate ship sign-off pays tribute to the team's nickname (the Piratikos).

Italy

Italy's 26 home and away jerseys. | adidas

Italy's home and away jerseys are available in adult sizes for $75 (50% off) at adidas.com. The home jersey celebrates the history of the FIGC. Meanwhile, the away jersey unites heritage and innovation (notice the iconic adidas Trefoil logo).

South Africa

South Africa's 26 home and away jerseys. | adidas

South Africa's home and away jerseys are available in most adult sizes for $75 (50% off) at adidas.com. Both kits feature the same national team and adidas branding, but take different approaches to the classic look. Whether shopping for the home top or an away polo, football fans have options.

Sweden

Sweden's 26 home and away jerseys. | adidas

Sweden's home and away jerseys are available in select adult sizes for $75 (50% off) at adidas.com. The home jersey features Swedish daisies reminiscent of vintage prints. Meanwhile, the away jersey sports bold patterns of the 1970s, as a nod to Sweden's rich cultural legacy.

Ukraine

Ukraine's 26 home jersey. | adidas

Ukraine's away jerseys are sold out, but the home kits are available in most adult sizes for $75 (50% off) at adidas.com. The Ukrainian coat of arms inspired the yellow top. It features the national team's crest, the adidas logo, and 3-Stripes.

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