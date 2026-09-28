8 All-Stars Debut New Jerseys at NBA Media Day
NBA Media Day has gone from a single action-packed day on the sports calendar to almost an entire week, and it's still challenging to keep up with the content from each team's event. What is most notable is always the familiar faces in new places.
There was no shortage of splashy free agency signings and blockbuster trades this summer. After months of anticipation, basketball fans finally got their first look at each star in a new jersey. Below are eight All-Stars in new jerseys at 2026 NBA Media Day.
Ja Morant
Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant is ready for a fresh start in the Pacific Northwest. Everything from his all-white Nike Ja 4 to his crisp new uniform looks ultra-clean. Fans can shop Morant's Trail Blazers jersey for $125 in adult sizes at Fanatics.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has switched teams and jersey numbers. Goodbye No. 34 and hello No. 7. Fans can choose from several of Antetokounmpo's Heat jerseys in adult and kids' sizes at miamiheatstore.com.
Klay Thompson
Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson is back to wearing No. 11 with another coastal team. Captain Klay looks sharp in the Heat colors. Fans can choose from several of Thompson's Heat jerseys in adult and kids' sizes at miamiheatstore.com.
LeBron James
Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James was the biggest free-agent signing of the offseason. It was so monumental that James' new 76ers jerseys sold out as soon as they were released online. Sadly, there is still no restock of the Nike or Jordan Brand jerseys. Eventually, fans will be able to find James' 76ers jersey at Fanatics.
Jaylen Brown
Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown's move to Philly was overshadowed by James, but that trade reshaped the Eastern Conference landscape. Fans can shop Brown's 76ers jersey for $125 in adult sizes at Fanatics.
Kawhi Leonard
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard is back with the team that he led to an NBA Championship. Many Raptors fans probably still have their jerseys from Leonard's first stint in Toronto, but they can buy new ones for $120 in adult sizes at Fanatics.
Julius Randle
Brooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle is back in the Big Apple, but not with the New York Knicks this time. Randle's No. 30 looks sharp in the black and white. So sharp that we might have to buy one of his jerseys. Fans can shop Randle's Nets jersey for $120 in adult sizes at Fanatics.
LaMelo Ball
Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball brings his signature flashy style to a true contender. The Timberwolves still face a tough path ahead, but adding Ball will make the journey more fun. Fans can shop Ball's Timberwolves jersey for $125 in adult sizes at Fanatics.
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr