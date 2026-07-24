LeBron James' Philadelphia 76ers Jersey Just Dropped Online

The wait is over, and the king has finally found a new throne. LeBron James is taking his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers. James announced his decision with a memorable video and statement on social media. Over the past month, everything from roster moves to next year's schedule was on hold as the entire league waited to see where James would play next.

However, one company was ready to go. Fanatics has already released James' 76ers Nike Icon Swingman Jersey in the Icon colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of James' new No. 23 jersey.

Shopping Information

LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Nike Icon Swingman Jersey. | Fanatics

Online shoppers can buy the LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey (Icon Edition) for $124.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics, NBA Store, and other retailers.

Additionally, the LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Fanatics Youth Fast Break Jersey is available in the Icon and Association Editions for $69.99 online. It is woth nothung that the Fast Break jerseys are more affordable because they are lower quality compared to the Nike Swingman jerseys.

Jersey Details

LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Nike Icon Swingman Jersey. | Fanatics

It is no mistake that Fanatics released the Icon Edition first, as it is the most popular primary jersey in the 76ers' wardrobe. The Icon Edition jersey is meant to reflect the franchise's rich heritage and iconic identity. It features a Royal Blue base with red and white trim. "Phila" and "23" feature white and red drop font.

The three blue stars on the white side panels provide a patriotic touch. Last but not least, James appears on the back of the jersey, just below the NBA logo. The Nike Swoosh and jersey tag complete the replica aesthetic.

The Nike Swingman jersey is not Authentic, but very close. The jersey sports twill name and numbers plus heat-applied graphics. Its Dri-FIT technology and breathable mesh keep you cool. The standard fit is not too tight or loose, maximizing comfort.

Future Releases

LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Nike Icon Swingman Jersey. | Fanatics

The Icon Edition is just the first of many James jerseys on the way in Philadelphia. Fans can look out for the future release of the Association (White), Statement (Red), and City Editions (rumored to be cream).

Fans will soon get their first look at James in a 76ers uniform when he participates in his first individual photo shoot for the team. After that, we must wait until the NBA Preseason tips off in September to see him in action.

Meanwhile, fans can expect more discount on James' Los Angeles Lakers jerseys. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.