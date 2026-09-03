A$AP Rocky Puts His Spin on Manchester City's PUMA Jerseys

The award-winning rapper A$AP Rocky transcended music and entertainment a long time ago. Now, the most popular global brands want to partner with the visionary artist to bring out the best in their cultural identity.

Earlier today, Manchester City, A$AP Rocky and PUMA launched a club-first jersey design and limited-edition name and number inspired by the 2026 album "Don't Be Dumb." The limited-edition shirts arrive just in time for A$AP Rocky's performance at the Co-op Live arena on Saturday, September 5.

Manchester City's limited-edition jerseys. | PUMA

The club's forward-facing identity and A$AP Rocky's restless creative streak resulted in a perfect collaboration. The jersey arrives in a black and archive gold color palette, with "DON'T BE DUMB" running down the sleeve and a bold "MANCHESTER" graphic across the back, putting the city itself front and center.

Fans can also get their hands on their favorite 26/27 Home, Away or Third jersey with limited edition A$AP 11 name and number printing while stocks last. Meanwhile, the players-only gift edition is closer to club's core sky-blue identity, with subtle "D.B.D." detailing on the sleeve and an unmissable stop-sign graphic reading "STOP SNITCHIN, MANCHESTER" across the back.

Manchester City's limited-edition jerseys. | PUMA

The launch takes place on Friday, September 4. Best of all, it will coincide with a city-wide activation in Manchester. PUMA will transform Black Milk in the iconic location of Manchester's Northern Quarter into "Don't Be Dumb Caff" for one night only.

Fans will get an exclusive way to experience the collection ahead of A$AP Rocky's Manchester concert the following night. The event will bring fans and the local community together to celebrate the collection through football, music and street culture.

Manchester City's limited-edition jerseys. | PUMA

The A$AP Rocky x PUMA x Man City collection is available for sale exclusively in Manchester on a first-come-first-served basis. The long-sleeve jersey will first go on sale at the city center event on September 4, with doors opening at 4:00 p.m.

The A$AP 11 name and number will be on sale at the event in the evening, and at the official Man City Stadium and Arndale Stores from September 4. From there, a second drop of the limited-edition long-sleeve jerseys will go on sale in the Stadium Store on September 5, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. UK, ahead of the Premier League clash against Coventry.

Manchester City's limited-edition jerseys. | PUMA

"PUMA's got deep roots with Manchester City, and I wanted to bring my own perspective," said A$AP Rocky in a press release. "We created something that feels true to my design language and the Don't Be Dumb ethos, while still honoring the club's legacy."

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