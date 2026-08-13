Adidas and MLS Launch 2026 Archive Collection

For the third consecutive year, Major League Soccer (MLS) and adidas today unveiled the iconic adidas x MLS Archive Collection. Call it a hat-trick, as the third installment of the limited-edition kits once again captures the nostalgia, pride, and passion of eight soccer cities.

More than jerseys, it's a celebration that connects past and present while honoring each club's unique identity. The lucky eight teams include: Austin FC, CF Montreal, Chicago Fire FC, Houston Dynamo FC, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Each team in this year's collection will receive new third kits and a matching jacket. The kits and jackets launched today on adidas.com and MLSstore.com.

The adidas x MLS 2026 Archive Collection. | adidas

Austin FC: Moving away from the club's core colors for the first time, the kit leans into "The Violet Crown." It's the iconic sunset glow that's defined the city for over a century. The kit also sports a retro typeface and violet palette.

CF Montreal: New life for the original away kit. Inspired by when the Montreal Impact played their first pro game away from home in 1993, it features a vintage MLS logo and a historic "1993" sign-off.

Chicago Fire FC: A remix of the iconic 2000 away jersey. The bold "CHICAGO" wordmark is combined with a retro colorway while navy and red accents connect to the current Forever Red kit.

The adidas x MLS 2026 Archive Collection. | adidas

Houston Dynamo FC: A celebration of almost 60 years of soccer history comes to life. The kit honors the 20th anniversary of the Club's first MLS Cup, featuring the iconic ceiling pattern of the Houston Astrodome.

Orlando City SC: Four decades of soccer history captured in one kit. Elements from the Lions' 1980s wordmark (Orlando's original soccer team) with the space-age design of the 1994 World Cup's iconic Questra match ball. Red is woven throughout the jersey, as a nod to the Club's first USL trophy in 2011.

Philadelphia Union: A throwback to the 90s, this vintage cream kit features color-blocked bands for every local team and a snake-wrapped Liberty Bell.

The adidas x MLS 2026 Archive Collection. | adidas

Real Salt Lake: Utah's vintage ski culture and eclectic resort style inspired the "Greatest Snow on Earth." This kit captures the main character energy of the mountains.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Inspired by the Vancouver 86ers, the nostalgic colors bring back blue and yellow, with red accents. The iconic Vancouver ribbon from the original 86ers crest graces the chest alongside the official flower of the province (the Pacific Dogwood).

The Whitecaps will debut their archive kit, featuring yellow shorts and blue socks, at BC Place this coming August 19 against Houston Dynamo FC. The first 2,000 fans will receive a special edition 86ers headband.

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