The Best NBA Uniforms From Every Decade

No professional sports league has more spirit, soul, and style than the NBA. The game and the uniforms highlight expressive personalities. It's built into the fabric of the sport. Until the 2010s, the NBA was always one of the best-dressed leagues.

It makes for productive debates among hoops fans about the best uniforms of all time. It makes the most sense to break it down by era. So, below are the best primary uniforms of each decade in the NBA. This list excludes alternate and throwback uniforms.

1950s: Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics center Bill Russell. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The NBA officially started in 1946, but let's start with the decade when it gained real momentum. The Boston Celtics dynasty began in the late 1950s and ran through the 1960s. The Celtics have remained one of the most consistent franchises over the years, especially with their uniforms.

Their classic green-and-white uniforms with "Boston" and "Celtics" across the chest, paired with a block number font, are truly timeless.

1960s: Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 1960s were filled with heartbreak for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, their blue and white jerseys with "Los Angeles" script and drop-font numbers remain a fan favorite. Not to mention, the lateral stripe down the side of the shorts with "Lakers" and trim is another incredible detail.

The Lakers have had incredible uniforms through every step of their historic journey. Most teams would be happy to have just one of those legendary looks.

1970s: Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Pete Maravich. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Hawks have rebranded frequently throughout their history. There is a case to be made for the blue-and-red uniforms, the Pacman era, or the outstretched Hawk logo of the 1990s. We're partial to the lime green and blue uniforms from 1970-1972.

The shoulder-to-side stripe jersey and the large NBA logo on the shorts (don't want people to forget what league they're watching) still beat the infusion of incredible uniforms brought in through the ABA merger in 1976.

1980s: Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 1980s were a decade known for luxury and fun; no team embodied the decadence better than the Showtime Lakers.

Whether you prefer the gold home jerseys or the "Forum Blue" purple road jerseys, it's hard to argue the Lakers ever looked better than during the Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar era. Don't get us started on how great coach Pat Riley looked on the sidelines or the late-great Dr. Jerry Buss in the Forum Club.

1990s: Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard Doug Christie. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 1990s were the greatest decade of NBA uniforms, and half the league could easily make the case for best threads. But no team was a better example of the time than the Toronto Raptors. Their dribbling dinosaur mascot (inspired by Jurassic Park), pinstripes, and aggressive font make it stand out to this day.

However, we would be remiss if we didn't point out teams like the Utah Jazz, Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic, Vancouver Grizzlies, and Miami Heat. There are no wrong answers for best uniforms of the 1990s. Just be sure to thank the mastermind of the era, Tom O'Grady.

2000s: Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2000s were the last great era of NBA uniforms, and it coincided with jerseys becoming a fashion staple early in the decade. We miss silk uniforms, and no team looked as silky smooth as the Denver Nuggets.

Former UCLA Bruins legend and Nuggets executive Kiki VanDeWeghe is credited with the brief powder-blue-and-gold era in the Mile High City. It's remarkable that the Nuggets gave it up, and there's not a single team with that iconic color scheme to this day.

2010s: Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NBA uniforms started to decline in the 2010s. What started with sleeved adidas jerseys ended up with atrocious Nike City Edition uniforms. The NBA logo went to the back of the jersey, with Nike Swooshes appearing on the front.

The Golden State Warriors kicked off the decade with a traditional rebrand before eventually revolutionizing the sport with analytics-based outside shooting. Their retro-inspired blue-and-gold jerseys featured the Golden Gate Bridge, which coincidentally was a symbol of the tech growth of Silicon Valley during that time.

2020s: Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2020s are far from over, but much has already changed in basketball fashion. Jersey patch sponsors took over the league, while some teams are embracing throwback styles with the Modern Classic trend. One of the best examples is the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns' primary uniforms and most of their alternates do a commendable job of blending eras into a modern aesthetic. It still feels like a cheap knockoff compared to the 90s-era Suns uniform, but we live in a time of fast fashion and recycled I.P. So, it's actually quite fitting. Luckily for fans, we have more time for other teams to dethrone the Suns before the start of the 2030s.

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