Caitlin Clark's Team USA Jersey Just Restocked Online

The best female hoopers in the world are competing in the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. No star is shining as brightly as Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. She might even be too popular, as her jersey keeps selling out online and in stores.

On August 24, the Indiana Fever team store and other retailers launched Caitlin Clark's Team USA basketball jersey. The jersey sold out within hours. One week later, Clark's jersey restocked online again, only to sell out within an even shorter amount of time.

Once again, the patriotic jersey has been restocked online at large retailers, and we are hopeful the supply is finally ready to meet the demand. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about the ultra-popular jersey.

Shopping Information

Caitlin Clark's USA Basketball Nike Jersey. | Fanatics

Currently, online shoppers can buy the Caitlin Clark USA Basketball Nike Unisex 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Jersey (Red) for $129.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics, WNBA Store, Lids, and other popular retailers.

Maybe there will finally be enough jerseys manufactured to meet the demand of Clark's global fan base. If not, shoppers will have to try their luck on resale platforms like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. But if you want a jersey, it is easiest to go through a traditional retailer.

Jersey Details

Caitlin Clark's USA Basketball Nike Jersey. | Fanatics

The Caitlin Clark USA Basketball Nike Unisex 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Jersey is very similar to what the superstar is wearing on the court, but not an exact match. Most notably, the gold FIBA patch is not included on the jersey available online.

However, all of the other most important design details are included in the fan jersey. It features a red base with matching font and jersey numbers that pop with white outlining. The Nike Swoosh logo on the front and Clark's name on the back appear in white.

The jersey is standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel. The names and numbers are heat-applied twill. The double-knit fabric with mesh texture features Nike Dri-FIT technology. Last but not least, "Embers of Dynasty" is stitched above the satin woven jock tag.

Caitlin Clark x Nike

Caitlin Clark's USA Basketball Nike Jersey. | Fanatics

Clark's role with Nike is best known for her popular sneakers (including the upcoming Nike Caitlin 1). However, her jerseys remain a hit with fans of all ages. We recently put together a list of the best available options.

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