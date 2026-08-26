Carlos Alcaraz's Nike Kit from US Open is Selling Out Fast

Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams lost in the quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. While that was the last we will see of Williams at this year's US Open, Alcaraz still has the singles draw. That's good news for Nike, as his kit from the Mixed Doubles Championship was a slam dunk.

Nike has leaned into a basketball aesthetic for this year's US Open, which coincides perfectly with the New York Knicks having won the NBA Championship earlier this summer.

The only problem is that Alcaraz's top is sold out in all but one size on the company website. However, there are ways of getting around that.

NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Reversible Tennis Tank Top

Carlos Alcaraz wears the NikeCourt Slam Reversible Tennis Tank Top. | IMAGO / ISI Photos

The most popular piece of Alcaraz's kit was the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Reversible Tennis Tank Top. It sold out in every size except for XXL, and there may not be a restock. However, fans can still buy the tank top for $100 in all adult sizes at tennisexpress.com.

Basketball fans will see a resemblance to the Phoenix Suns jerseys, but the top actually features a Dark Concord base with Bright Crimson and Burgundy Ash detailing on the stripes.

Made for the hottest tournament, the lightweight tank is reversible. One side is meant for day matches and the other for night. The smooth mesh fabric uses sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry no matter where and when you play. Some room through the body gives this Slam top more of a basketball feel.

NikeCourt Slam

Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts

Carlos Alcaraz wears the NikeCourt Slam Tennis Shorts. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Alcaraz paired his tank with matching NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts. Athletes and fans can buy the tennis shorts for $90 at Nike and select retailers.

The shorts are Burgundy Ash with Bright Crimson detailing. The Nike Swoosh logo pops off the left leg, while the striping draws inspiration from basketball culture.

These shorts are constructed of engineered mesh with an elastic waistband for a snug, breathable fit. Four-way stretch woven fabric is reinforced at high-wear and stress areas for long-lasting durability and performance. The pockets expand to fit tennis balls.

NikeCourt Slam

Dri-FIT Button-Up Tennis Top

Carlos Alcaraz wears the NikeCourt Slam Button-Up Tennis Top. | Nike

The last piece of Alcaraz's kit is the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Button-Up Tennis Top. Online shoppers can buy the top for $120 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.

It is available in Dark Concord/Bright Crimson and Burgundy Ash/Bright Crimson. This warm-up top borrows from heritage hoops style to help pay tribute to New York's love of basketball.

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