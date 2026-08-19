Nike Drops Shirts for Sinner, Alcaraz, Eala, & More Tennis Stars

The 2026 U.S. Open is quickly approaching, and Nike's marketing machine is springing into action. Nike must protect its home court in New York City after adidas, New Balance, and Lacoste dominated the previous three Grand Slams this year.

Many tennis fans have complained about Nike signing the world's top tennis stars and doing very little promotion and even fewer merch drops. Luckily, the Nike Slam City Collection is here, and it includes basketball-inspired jerseys and T-shirts for some of the most popular players.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner Men's Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt. | Nike

Naturally, the ATP World No. 1 gets the most shine. Jannik Sinner has two shirts available in the collection. The first is a jersey-inspired Tennis Shirt, featuring a Team Red base and white detailing. Nike branding, "Forza," and "Sinner 22" appear in white. Fans can buy this shirt for $40 in adult sizes at Nike.

Jannik Sinner Men's NikeCourt Dri-FIT Graphic Tennis T-Shirt. | Nike

The second option is a NikeCourt Dri-FIT Graphic Tennis T-Shirt. It features a Pale Ivory base with Sinner graphics in Team Red. Most notably, Sinner's signature logo finally appears on the back. Fans can buy this shirt for $42 in adult sizes at Nike.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz Men's NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt. | Nike

While Carlos Alcaraz works his way back from a wrist injury, Nike has dropped his jersey-inspired Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt. The white shirt features purple and orange detailing, including Nike Swooshes, "Vamos," and "Alcaraz 19." Notably, Alcaraz's signature logo still has not made an official debut. Fans can buy the shirt for $40 in adult sizes at Nike.

Aryna Sabalenka

NikeCourt "Aryna Sabalenka" Women's Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt. | Nike

WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is highlighted in the collection with a graphic-inspired Women's Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt. Images of Sabalenka playing on the court appear in black on the white top. Sabalenka does not yet have her own signature logo, but this shirt is unmistakably hers. Fans can buy the shirt for $47 in women's sizes at Nike.

Alex Eala

NikeCourt "Alex Eala" Tennis T-Shirt. | Nike

Filipina trailblazer Alex Eala enjoyed a breakout season last year and has officially established herself as a serious contender in every tournament she plays now. Naturally, Nike has taken note of Eala's global star power and has released a T-Shirt for the fan favorite. Eala is still far away from getting a signature logo, but this is her second merch drop.

The NikeCourt "Alex Eala" Tennis T-Shirt is Black with Dark Silver graphics honoring Eala. Fans can buy the shirt for $42 in adult sizes at Nike.

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