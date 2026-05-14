College Football Teams Clash Over Uniforms on Social Media
Earlier this week, the Ohio State Buckeyes football team unveiled the latest installment of their "Tunnel Vision" uniform set. The all-black alternate combination was so well-received that is overshadowed the team's following announcement about updates to its primary uniform sets.
In fact, it kicked off a wild few days of discourse on social media that is just now starting to settle down. Not just fans, but actual social media accounts associated with various teams, delved into a debate about which program has the best black uniforms in all of college football.
One of the first teams to ignite the debate was the Cincinnati Bearcats who posted a picture of their all-black home uniforms designed by Nike. They captioned the post, "The best black uniform in football."
Who knew one sentence could set off such a fierce debate on social media? Fellow BIG 12 schools started quote-tweeting the post. The Oklahoma State Cowboys shared a picture of their all-black Nike set with orange detailing and added, "Imitation is the highest form of flattery."
Texas Tech quickly responded to Oklahoma State, "Hilarious coming from you." It was a direct reference to the 42-0 whooping the Red Raiders laid on the Cowboys in Lubbock last October.
The Buffalo Bulls — a Mid-American Conference (MAC) team — also popped into the mentions with a picture of their alternate Nike uniforms and the caption, "Heard someone mentioned black uniforms."
Ignoring the Buffaloes, the war between BIG 12 schools continued as the Utah Utes shared a disrespectful picture of their player sitting on a Bearcats player while wearing all-black Under Armour threads. The caption read, "We think otherwise."
The Houston Cougars shared a picture of their black Nike jerseys and white helmets with the simple and informal message, "Be fr [for real]."
The Duke Blue Devils — representing the ACC — popped into the conversation with a picture of their alternate Nike uniforms and the message, "Some things don't require debate."
Back to the BIG 12, the UCF Knights — a team with several all-black uniform combinations — showed off one of their Nike sets with the caption, "Imagine only having one black uniform."
The North Texas Mean Green representing the American Athletic Conference (AAC) chimed in "Did someone say black uniforms?" along with a picture of their incredible and black green threads.
The Arizona State Sun Devils shared a picture of their all-black adidas uniform set with the condescending message, "There's levels to this." They were followed up by the Oregon State Beavers who showed off their black and orange Nike uniforms with the caption, "Fr [for real" with the quiet emoji.
It is indeed peak offseason when college football teams are arguing over uniforms, but that is one of our favorite times of the year. Fans can expect more trash talk and incredible uniform unveilings as we approach the new season.
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