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Five College Football Teams Desperate for New Uniforms

Five college football teams have room for improvement with their uniform rotations.

Pat Benson

The Oregon State Beavers are among the top five teams in need of a uniform refresh.
The Oregon State Beavers are among the top five teams in need of a uniform refresh. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Unlike the NFL, college football teams have more freedom to get creative with their uniforms. Even better, they have rich — and sometimes odd — traditions to celebrate with their threads. Unfortunately, some uniforms either fail to pull it all together or miss the mark entirely.

There are a handful of teams that need a uniform rebrand. Let us be clear, these are not the worst uniforms in college football. Rather, they have the most potential to improve. Below are five college football teams desperate for new uniforms.

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones football players wear cardinal and gold uniforms.
The Iowa State Cyclones wear primary home uniforms. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Works: The Iowa State Cyclones unveiled their latest set of Nike uniforms in 2024. There are almost countless possible combinations thanks to the alternate jerseys, pants, and helmets. Best of all, cardinal and gold (along with a distinctive nickname) give the Cyclones plenty to work with on Saturdays.

Iowa State Cyclones football players wear cardinal and white uniforms.
The Iowa State Cyclones wear alternate home uniforms. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

What Doesn't Work: Despite having so many options, most of Iowa State's uniforms feel generic — especially the script helmets and all-black uniforms. We need more Cy the Cyclone decals and distinctive design elements that remind us of Ames, Iowa. All the pieces are there; the team just needs a more focused and cohesive approach to their appearance.

Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats football players wear purple and white uniforms.
The Northwestern Wildcats primary home uniforms. / David Banks-Imagn Images

What Works: The Northwestern Wildcats have come a long way and overcome a lot of egregious uniform designs over the decades. Their current set of Under Armour threads is respectable and is a solid homage to some of the team's best looks.

Northwestern Wildcats football players wear black home uniforms.
The Northwestern Wildcats alternate home uniforms. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

What Doesn't Work: With such a great color combination and school history, Northwestern needs to have more fun on the football field. Their alternate uniforms are anything but unremarkable, and a bolder approach could elevate the Wildcats' aesthetic. "Whatsoever things are true."

Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers players wear black and orange uniforms.
The Oregon State Beavers wear primary home uniforms. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

What Works: Digging through the Oregon State Beavers' uniform history in the 21st century is a dark task, one that I would not recommend to the faint of heart. Luckily for the Beavers, they are the only FBS school with their nickname, and black/orange is a strong color combination. Being in Nike's backyard, they should look sharper on Saturdays.

Oregon State Beavers football players wear black uniforms.
The Oregon State Beavers retro 2021 uniforms. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

What Doesn't Work: After constant rebrands, Oregon State has finally landed on a passable uniform set. Their alternate combinations add some flair. But it's a far cry from their 2000 Fiesta Bowl-era uniforms. They reprised the throwback uniforms in 2021, and it is clearer now more than ever that they need a return to the classics.

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs football players wear black and purple home uniforms.
The TCU Horned Frogs wear primary home uniforms. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What Works: The TCU Horned Frogs have an iconic nickname and color palette. It is hard to stand out in Texas football, but the Horned Frogs often punch above their weight class thanks to their rich tradition.

A TCU Horned Frogs football player wears a white uniform.
The TCU Horned Frogs primary road uniforms in 2022. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Doesn't Work: I will never get over TCU (or Nike) stripping the scale-like collar down for a minimalist design in 2024. The Horned Frogs still have plenty of fun with wild alternate helmets, but the collar must be fixed when it's time for their next set of uniforms.

Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers football players wear navy and white home uniforms.
The Virginia Cavaliers primary home uniforms. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

What Works: Unlike so many schools, the Virginia Cavaliers have an instantly recognizable, one-of-a-kind logo. Even better, you cannot go wrong with navy blue, orange, and white. They also do a commendable job of mixing in alternate helmets and jerseys for exciting combinations.

A Virginia Cavaliers football player wears a navy and white uniform.
The Virginia Cavaliers primary uniforms in 1998. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

What Doesn't Work: No team's best uniforms should be in the past. Nike should look to the Reebok era for inspiration when designing Virgina's next set of uniforms. It seems unlikely that the athletic department will go back to the sharp Clarendon number font after embracing a uniform typography across all sports. But at least bring the detailed designs around the collars and either jersey numbers or logos on the sleeves.

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Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

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