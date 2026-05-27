Five College Football Teams Desperate for New Uniforms
Unlike the NFL, college football teams have more freedom to get creative with their uniforms. Even better, they have rich — and sometimes odd — traditions to celebrate with their threads. Unfortunately, some uniforms either fail to pull it all together or miss the mark entirely.
There are a handful of teams that need a uniform rebrand. Let us be clear, these are not the worst uniforms in college football. Rather, they have the most potential to improve. Below are five college football teams desperate for new uniforms.
Iowa State Cyclones
What Works: The Iowa State Cyclones unveiled their latest set of Nike uniforms in 2024. There are almost countless possible combinations thanks to the alternate jerseys, pants, and helmets. Best of all, cardinal and gold (along with a distinctive nickname) give the Cyclones plenty to work with on Saturdays.
What Doesn't Work: Despite having so many options, most of Iowa State's uniforms feel generic — especially the script helmets and all-black uniforms. We need more Cy the Cyclone decals and distinctive design elements that remind us of Ames, Iowa. All the pieces are there; the team just needs a more focused and cohesive approach to their appearance.
Northwestern Wildcats
What Works: The Northwestern Wildcats have come a long way and overcome a lot of egregious uniform designs over the decades. Their current set of Under Armour threads is respectable and is a solid homage to some of the team's best looks.
What Doesn't Work: With such a great color combination and school history, Northwestern needs to have more fun on the football field. Their alternate uniforms are anything but unremarkable, and a bolder approach could elevate the Wildcats' aesthetic. "Whatsoever things are true."
Oregon State Beavers
What Works: Digging through the Oregon State Beavers' uniform history in the 21st century is a dark task, one that I would not recommend to the faint of heart. Luckily for the Beavers, they are the only FBS school with their nickname, and black/orange is a strong color combination. Being in Nike's backyard, they should look sharper on Saturdays.
What Doesn't Work: After constant rebrands, Oregon State has finally landed on a passable uniform set. Their alternate combinations add some flair. But it's a far cry from their 2000 Fiesta Bowl-era uniforms. They reprised the throwback uniforms in 2021, and it is clearer now more than ever that they need a return to the classics.
TCU Horned Frogs
What Works: The TCU Horned Frogs have an iconic nickname and color palette. It is hard to stand out in Texas football, but the Horned Frogs often punch above their weight class thanks to their rich tradition.
What Doesn't Work: I will never get over TCU (or Nike) stripping the scale-like collar down for a minimalist design in 2024. The Horned Frogs still have plenty of fun with wild alternate helmets, but the collar must be fixed when it's time for their next set of uniforms.
Virginia Cavaliers
What Works: Unlike so many schools, the Virginia Cavaliers have an instantly recognizable, one-of-a-kind logo. Even better, you cannot go wrong with navy blue, orange, and white. They also do a commendable job of mixing in alternate helmets and jerseys for exciting combinations.
What Doesn't Work: No team's best uniforms should be in the past. Nike should look to the Reebok era for inspiration when designing Virgina's next set of uniforms. It seems unlikely that the athletic department will go back to the sharp Clarendon number font after embracing a uniform typography across all sports. But at least bring the detailed designs around the collars and either jersey numbers or logos on the sleeves.
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