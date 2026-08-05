Georgia, Florida, Vanderbilt Have New Alternate Uniforms On the Way

The college football season kicks off later this month, and teams are putting the final touches on their preparations for the new year. That includes new alternate uniforms.

While several teams have rolled out entirely new looks, three classic SEC programs have alternate uniforms on the way: the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, and Vanderbilt Commodores. Below is a sneak peek and breakdown of everything we know.

Georgia Bulldogs All-White Uniforms

Georgia wearing white jerseys vs WKU pic.twitter.com/jPK3CMydAI — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) August 4, 2026

College football reporter Brooks Austin shared a picture of Georgia's all-white alternate uniforms. The white jerseys are the primary road option, but the white pants and helmets are new. Even more interestingly, Georgia is not wearing these uniforms on the road.

According to Austin, Georgia will wear the alternate uniforms at home against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 12. This will be the first "White Out" at Sanford Stadium. Bulldogs fans can shop all three of Georgia's Nike jerseys at Fanatics.

Florida Gators Throwback Uniforms

BREAKING: The Gators are expected to wear 1960s white throwback uniforms this season 🐊



📸: @BreakfastWTG #GoGators #JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/k4Sx7Ol4kV — Gators Uniform Tracker (@GatorsUnis) August 2, 2026

Gators Uniform Tracker shared a picture of a retail version of Florida's throwback jersey for the upcoming season. The road white jersey draws inspiration from the legendary 1960s teams led by Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier.

It is possible that Florida debuts the white throwback uniforms at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their homecoming game on Oct. 10. Per Gators Uniform Tracker, head coach Jon Sumrall hinted at it during an interview with CBS Sports. Gators fans can shop all Florida's Jordan Brand jerseys at Fanatics.

Vanderbilt Commodores All-Gold Uniforms

On Tuesday evening, the official Vanderbilt Football social media accounts shared a teaser video of an upcoming announcement. The hint was not subtle: all-gold alternate uniforms. Currently, there are no official images, but we will update this story once the team confirms the new alternate home uniforms.

According to Vandy Uni Tracker, it's been 65 games since the Commodores wore gold jerseys (2020). This will be a welcome addition to the team's sharp wardrobe. Commodores fans can shop Vanderbilt's Nike jerseys at Fanatics.

Currently, Commodores fans can't find official Nike football jerseys online. They are sold out across Nike, Fanatics, and the school website. However, that is sure to change soon.

In an offseason dominated by news of jersey patches and conference sponsorships, all three of these alternate uniforms are a breath of fresh air. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.