Notre Dame Unveils 2026 "Irish Wear Green" Uniforms

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish started the week off with bad uniform news. Every varsity team across the athletic department will wear a uniform patch, blemishing the school's iconic aesthetic. But perhaps no collegiate program has more spirit than Notre Dame, and today is a perfect example of that.

On Thursday morning, the football team's social media account officially unveiled the 2026 Irish Wear Green Collection. Fighting Irish fans got their first look at this year's alternate green uniforms (and matching fan apparel). Best of all, the gear is available online now.

Making an update to our classic green uniform ☘️



The Irish Wear Green game presented by @SoFi #GoIrish☘️ | #ChampionsChooseSoFi pic.twitter.com/CkoyPPmkL0 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 30, 2026

The Fighting Irish first teased the unveiling by announcing an "upgrade to our classic green uniform." The video featured the Fighting Irish Leprechaun football logo, leading to a brief glimpse of the all-green look. The video concluded with the message that the uniforms would make their on-field debut against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, October 10.

Thankfully, the golden dome helmet remains untouched. Meanwhile, the alternate uniform consists of match Kelly Green jerseys and pants. The numbers and names appear in white block font with Metallic Gold accents. Yes, the SoFi logo is still there on the chest next to the Under Armour branding. But the Fighting Irish Leprechaun football logo on the sleeve elevates the entire uniform.

A closer look at our refreshed green threads 🧵



The Irish Wear Green game presented by @SoFi #GoIrish☘️ | #ChampionsChooseSoFi pic.twitter.com/KrTM6WfceM — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 30, 2026

Online shoppers can buy the #1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour "Irish Wear Green" Football Jersey at Fanatics in three options: Replica ($149.99), Twill Replica ($129.99), and Women's ($119.99). Additionally, there are tees, polos, hoodies, and shorts as part of the collection.

Of course, green jerseys are polarizing among Notre Dame fans. The football team has had mixed results when wearing the alternate uniforms, most notably against the USC Trojans in 2005 during the "Bush Push" game. There have been plenty of other infamous moments in green as well. Despite that, many fans still love the green and gold look.

Don’t be the one asking where everyone got theirs ☘️



Shop the official replica jersey and the full 2026 Irish Wear Green collection now → https://t.co/LA4caX2P1U#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/a0AmpwLxto — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) July 30, 2026

The "Irish Wear Green" jerseys are not the only alternate uniforms Notre Dame will wear this season. Earlier this month, Under Armour unveiled alternate uniforms for Notre Dame and the Wisconsin Badgers when they face off in the 2026 Shamrock Series at Lambeau Field.

Compared to the Shamrock Series uniforms, the green uniforms are a slam dunk. Other than the SoFi patch (which we must make peace with as it's not going anywhere), these uniforms are a perfect ten.

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