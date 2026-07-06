How to Buy Norway's Sold-Out Nike Jerseys

Football fever has taken over the globe, and few players are bigger stars than Erling Haaland. Thanks to the dominant forward, Norway has become a fan-favorite team. The only downside is that it is almost impossible for fans to find Norway's sold-out Nike kits.

While adidas has slashed jersey prices, Nike has not been able to keep up with the high demand. However, fans who really want a Norway jersey can find them on trusted resale platforms. Just be prepared to pay well over the retail price. Below is a breakdown of what is currently available online.

Nike Norway 2026 Stadium Home Jersey

Nike Norway 2026 Stadium Home Jersey. | Nike

The Nike Norway 2026 Stadium Home Jersey had a retail price of $100 before selling out on Nike's website and other retailers. Currently, it is available in sizes Small-XXXL, with asking prices ranging from $226 to $476 on GOAT. That is before taxes and fees are applied.

The jersey features an iconic design with shades of Chile Red, Midnight Blue, and White. The country's badge graces the chest opposite the Nike Swoosh logo. No player's name is on the back. The Stadium jersey is a replica jersey for fans. However, it still features an almost indistinguishable design as the match jerseys and Nike Dri-FIT technology.

Nike Norway 2026 Stadium Away Jersey

Nike Norway 2026 Stadium Away Jersey. | Nike

The Nike Norway 2026 Stadium Away Jersey had a retail price of $100 before selling out on Nike's website and other retailers. Currently, it is available in sizes Small-XXXL, with asking prices ranging from $172 to $310 on GOAT. That is before taxes and fees are applied.

The jersey features a bold monochromatic black design. The country's badge graces the chest opposite the Nike Swoosh logo. No player's name is on the back. Similar to the Home option, this is a replica jersey designed for fans.

Nike Norway 2026 Match Away Jersey

Nike Norway 2026 Match Away Jersey. | Nike

The Nike Norway 2026 Match Away Jersey had a retail price of $175 before selling out on Nike's website and other retailers. Currently, it is available in sizes Small-XXL, with asking prices ranging from $286 to $380 on GOAT. That is before taxes and fees are applied.

Unlike the aforementioned Stadium jersey, the Match jersey is what players wear on the pitch. It features Nike Aero-FIT technology for maximum breathability. No player's name is on the back of the jersey.

Nike Norway Energy Jersey

Nike Norway Energy Jersey. | Nike

The Nike Norway Energy Jersey had a retail price of $85 before selling out on Nike's website and other retailers. Currently, it is available in sizes Small-XXL, with asking prices ranging from $162 to $214 on GOAT. That is before taxes and fees are applied.

Nike created Energy Jerseys for the team's fan bases. They are stylish, retro-inspired jerseys designed for stadiums, pubs, and beyond. The collared jersey draws inspiration from kits of the 1990s.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.