How to Buy USMNT Nike Jerseys Before They Sell Out

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Even the most optimistic fans have been pleasantly surprised by the play of the 2026 United States National Team (USMNT). With football fever sweeping the country, Team USA is attracting new fans. It does not hurt that their stylish Nike kits have drawn attention from the fashion world.

Everyone is embracing football style this summer, especially with Nike's new threads for the USMNT. The only downside is that many of the player options are selling out. Luckily, fans still have time left to buy home, away, and energy jerseys. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each kit.

USMNT 2026 Stadium Home

USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey. | Nike

The USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey is currently sold out in the player options ($135). Luckily, the blank option ($100) is still available in smaller adult sizes at Nike.com.

The Stadium jersey is a replica design that resembles the game-day look, but is tailored for the fan. The iconic design features the United States' flag with wavy University Red and Sail stripes. Meanwhile, Navy Blue details complete the classic aesthetic.

USMNT 2026 Stadium Away

USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey. | Nike

The USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey is still available in select players' names ($135) and a blank option ($100) at Nike.com. Fans need to act fast because these jerseys will generate more buzz after the team wears them on the pitch.

Like the Home jersey, the Stadium Away jersey features replica details and a fan-friendly design. The jersey features a bold shade of Dark Obsidian with Pure Platinum detailing in the font and stars. Lastly, subtle University Red piping around caps off the flag-inspired look.

USMNT Energy

USMNT Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Soccer Top. | Nike

Some fans want to embrace an even more fashion-forward approach this summer. They can buy the USMNT Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Soccer Top for $85 in smaller adult sizes at Nike.com. Like the home and away jerseys, this top is selling out quickly.

Drawing inspiration from '90s-era fashion, the top combines modern performance technology with retro style. Everything from the outlines to the graphic print is pure football nostalgia.

Team USA jerseys are selling out fast, so fans need to act fast. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.