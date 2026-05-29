Jerseys On SI

How to Fix 5 Classic College Football Uniforms

Five iconic college football uniforms need minor tweaks to reach their full potential.

Pat Benson

Under Armour can improve the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football uniforms.
Under Armour can improve the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football uniforms. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College football — unlike some sports leagues (we're looking at you, NBA) — is in a good place with uniforms. Adidas, Nike, Jordan Brand, and Under Armour have all done a great job of blending schools' histories with their latest performance technology.

While some teams are desperate for uniform refreshes, others are near perfection. Still, there is always room for improvement. Below are five iconic uniforms that can benefit greatly from minor tweaks.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils football players celebrate during a game.
The Arizona State Sun Devils are an adidas partner school. / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Arizona State Sun Devils have one of the coolest nicknames in sports, which is only strengthened by its authentic style true to Tempe. However, their 2011 rebrand was a mistake. The pitchfork logo is sharp, but Sparky the Sun Devil is timeless.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims throws a pass.
The Arizona State Sun Devils need to embrace their throwback uniforms. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luckily, Arizona State mixes the throwback uniforms into the rotation each year. But adidas still has work to do. The name font on the back of the jerseys (all of them) is comically small. It's an issue with all adidas football jerseys that needs to be fixed.

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles football players celebrate during a game.
The Florida State Seminoles are a Nike school. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Florida State Seminoles have a fanbase across the country thanks to their one-of-a-kind aesthetic and tradition. But just as the football team has suffered more down seasons than usual, so have their once proud uniforms.

Florida State Seminoles football players celebrate during a 2006 game.
The Florida State Seminoles uniforms in 2006. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

In 2014, the school updated its logo alongside new uniforms. Luckily, Nike has dialed back the over-the-top details over the years. However, a brighter shade of garnet and gold could lead to brighter days in Tallahassee.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr throws a pass.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a strong partnership with Under Armour. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish uniforms are a 9.9/10. Under Armour has done a great job of improving the helmets and jerseys with a shinier, more metallic shade of gold. Unfortunately, they have forgotten about the pants, or chosen to leave the old-gold look from the waist down.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jimmy Clausen throws a pass.
Notre Dame was previously an adidas school. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It would be great if Under Armour could match the gold pants with the gold used on the jerseys and helmets. Even better, let's move that 'UA' logo somewhere else and place the 'ND' branding or a green shamrock on the jersey collar for extra flair.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar during warm-ups before a game.
The Tennessee Volunteers switch to adidas in 2026. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot of Tennessee Volunteers fans are understandably nervous about their upcoming switch from Nike to adidas. Nike gave the Volunteers their best sets of uniforms after years of trendy adidas sets that did not age well.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass.
The Tennessee Volunteers have a history with adidas. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Adidas could assuage the anxieties in Knoxville by avoiding any drastic changes. The uniforms could improve with the larger font sizes reminiscent of the Peyton Manning era, and the subtle use of alternate logos (like the hunter logo or tri-star circle) strategically placed on the pants. Speaking of pants, we need more orange pants in the mix.

UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava throws the ball.
Jordan Brand can help the UCLA Bruins get back to their best look. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The UCLA Bruins are another program that had to suffer through years of bad adidas uniforms before Under Armour and Jordan Brand came to the rescue. However, it was Reebok that gave the team its best uniforms in the late 1990s.

UCLA Bruins football players celebrate during a 2006 game.
The 2006 UCLA Bruins uniforms with adidas. / IMAGO / Newscom World

Bruins fans are adamant about two uniform details they want back: powder blue jerseys with clarendon numbers. Even better, bring back the grey facemasks or the classic look. Maybe the athletic department wants the same shade of blue across all sports, but other schools have proven that it's perfectly acceptable to embrace different shades of blue (look at Ole Miss).

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Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

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