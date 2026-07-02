The Iconic Adidas USA 94 Soccer Collection Is Still in Stock

Football fever has officially swept over the United States. Not only have several cities across the country hosted matches, but the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is in the Round of 16. Even for novice soccer fans, there are plenty of reasons to be excited. Notably, the incredible fashion.

Nike is the official sponsor of the USMNT, and has sold out most of the official 2026 team kits. However, adidas has made waves with its 1994 USA Collection. That includes the glorious denim-inspired kits and matching fan apparel. Best of all, it's still available online.

adidas USA 94 Graphic Woven Track Top and Pants



Adidas USA 94 Graphic Woven Track Top and Pants. | adidas

The adidas USA 94 Graphic Woven Track Top ($120) and Pants ($90) are a strong place to start for shoppers. The iconic track top features the unforgettable '90s design with woven fabric and a relaxed fit. The matching blue pants feature the legendary branding and Trefoil logo. The pants are made of woven fabric and feature a regular fit and mid-rise design.

adidas Denim Graphic Track Top



Adidas Denim Graphic Track Top and Shorts. | adidas

It does not get much more patriotic than the Denim Graphic Track Top ($120). The denim-inspired base is complemented by red and white striped arms. It is crafted from plain-weave fabric for a relaxed profile and easy movement. The embroidered adidas branding completes the authentic theme.

adidas USA Denim Graphic Jersey and Shorts



Adidas USA Denim Graphic Jersey and Shorts. | adidas

Our favorite part of the collection is the full kit. Fans can buy the adidas USA Denim Graphic Jersey ($90) and Shorts ($60) online in adult sizes. The jersey sports an embroidered linear logo, and denim details add an extra touch of authenticity. The shorts feature a woven fabric with a regular fit and mid-rise design.

adidas USA 94 Graphic Tee and Sweatshirt



Adidas USA 94 Graphic Tee and Sweatshirt. | adidas

The adidas USA 94 Graphic Tee ($50) and Sweatshirt ($110) are perfect options for fashionable fans who do not want to wear sporty apparel. The tee features a regular fit for a relaxed yet sleek silhouette. Meanwhile, the sweatshirt is crafted from soft French terry fabric. It offers a comfortable, loose fit.

SST Denim Graphic Varsity Bomber Jacket and Shorts

Adidas SST Denim Graphic Varsity Bomber Jacket and Shorts. | adidas

The adidas SST Denim Graphic Varsity Bomber Jacket is marked down to $65, and the matching Shorts are $55 in women's sizes. The Bomber Jacket is actually crafted in denim, but with a loose fit. The shorts feature a denim graphic and a loose fit to complete the throwback aesthetic.

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