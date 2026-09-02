Joe Burrow Is Rewriting Athlete Style Rules - One Tunnel Walk at a Time

Quarterback is often called the most difficult position in sports. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't shy away from the pressure. He embraces it and looks good doing it. Burrow has established himself in the NFL and fashion world.

The modern style icon makes waves with his tunnel walks almost every Sunday morning in the fall. Since partnering with ALO, Burrow has headlined multiple campaigns, debuted new custom pieces, and even launched limited-edition capsules.

Joe Burrow's Second ALO Campaign

Joe Burrow for ALO. | ALO

Football is back, and so are Burrow and ALO. The premium fashion and lifestyle brand known for its studio-to-streetwear style has reunited with Burrow for their second campaign together. This time they're celebrating his distinctive personal style and evolving relationship with fashion.

Whether walking through a cavernous stadium entrance, Vogue World, or the Met Gala, Burrow has developed a fashion point of view that is true to him. After rarely stepping out of his comfort zone in his formative years, Burrow now views fashion as a creative outlet for experimentation and fun.

Joe Burrow's Favorite ALO Pieces

Joe Burrow for ALO. | ALO

"Fashion has been something I have grown into loving," said Burrow. When I was younger, I never experimented; I just stayed in my comfort zone. Getting older and getting to work with stylists and the team at ALO has shown me how fun it is to express yourself through clothing and even create custom looks together. I love a statement and exploring my creative side."

Burrow recently took part in the campaign photo shoot at Milk Studios in Los Angeles by Tom Schirmacher. It features Burrow in the new ALO Speed Sunglasses, along with some of the brand's most beloved styles: the Accolade ¼ Zip Pullover, Idol Crewneck Short Sleeve, and the ALO Runner.. The ALO Voyage Duffle also returns as a key accessory in Burrow's wardrobe.

Joe Burrow's Fashion Evolution

Joe Burrow for ALO. | ALO

Burrow's effortless style is apparent in the candid behind-the-scenes moments on set. He has grown comfortable with uncertainty, embracing his partnerships with stylists and designers. That spirit has been central to Burrow's ALO ambassadorship and his iconic tunnel arrivals.

The tunnel walks have transformed into an extension of Burrow's personal style, leaving him more confident as he steps onto the gridiron. It's the same thing that drew him to ALO: the freedom and fun of trying something new.

Shopping Information

Joe Burrow for ALO. | ALO

Athletes and fans will be able to shop the looks featured in Burrow's campaign starting tomorrow, September 3, at ALO.com.

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