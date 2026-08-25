Nike and NFL Unveil 2026 Rivalries Uniforms

Last year, Nike and the NFL launched its Rivalries program. The alternate uniforms featured more hits than misses, and this season's launch is another step in the right direction for most teams. On Tuesday morning, Nike and the NFL unveiled the 2026 Rivalries uniforms alongside the coinciding fan apparel manufactured and sold by Fanatics.

Teams will debut their new Nike-designed Rivalries uniform during one upcoming home game against a division rival. After their on-field debut, the Rivalries uniform will be included in the team's uniform lineup for three years, in addition to existing alternate uniforms.

Teams that launched uniforms in 2025 will return to the field in those designs for a select game against a division rival. Additional teams will debut during the 2027 and 2028 NFL seasons. All sixteen Rivalries teams (those launched in 2025 and 2026) will wear their uniforms this season. Below is a detailed look at the new jerseys of the eight NFC North and AFC South teams.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings 2026 Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Minnesota Vikings played it safe with their alternate jersey. The team's legendary purple and gold color palette remains the same, while leaning into the team's nickname with the details. The Vikings will debut their Rivalries uniforms against the Detroit Lions in Week 15.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans 2026 Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Tennessee Titans enjoyed one of the best uniform upgrades of the season, embracing the franchise's history in Houston. But don't worry, as the Navy Blue is back with this Music City-inspired uniform. The Titans will debut their Rivalries uniforms against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans 2026 Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Houston Oilers also went back to the city's roots with its white, blue, and red color palette. Who can blame them? The Texans will debut their Rivalries uniforms against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

Our city. Our colors. Our uniform. pic.twitter.com/5mnX8j7M4b — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 25, 2026

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers 2026 Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Green Bay Packers kept their colors and embraced a more traditional look in celebration of their franchise. A team known for sticking with what works in uniforms didn't call an audible with these jerseys. The Packers will debut their Rivalries uniforms against the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

For our history. For our future. For you. pic.twitter.com/a2cVbuLlhE — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 25, 2026

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions 2026 Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Detroit Lions kept leaning into the city's ethos to engineer a sleeker aesthetic. The black and blue details jump off the white jersey. The Lions will debut their Rivalries uniforms against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

Every opponent is an intruder. pic.twitter.com/LcMzpfIjuu — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 25, 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Jacksonville Jaguars put a classic spin on their uniforms, and the results were tremendous. Most of the details remain the same, but the script wordmark and new numbering elevate the jersey. The Jaguars will debut their Rivalries uniforms against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts 2026 Rivalries jersey. | Nike

The Indianapolis Colts took a bold approach while remaining true to their team ethos. The dark grey jersey features blue, black, and white detailing. Plus, there are incredible shoulder stripes and sleeve logos. The Colts will debut their Rivalries uniforms against the Houston Texans in Week 3.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears 2026 Rivalries jersey. | Nike

Last but not least are the Chicago Bears. The team went with a throwback aesthetic that feels like an instant classic. The Bears will debut their Rivalries uniforms against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

Inspired by the past. Built for the future. pic.twitter.com/WzxAIyzOcA — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 25, 2026

Rivalries jerseys and fan gear will be available September 1 at nike.com, NFLshop.com, fanatics.com, team stores, and select retail locations, with additional availability through International NFL Shop sites. The 2025 Rivalries jerseys and matching fan apparel became Fanatics' best-selling merchandise release to date.

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