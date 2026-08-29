Ken Griffey Jr.'s 2000 Cincinnati Reds Jersey is 20% Off

MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. will mostly be remembered for his time with the Seattle Mariners: the backward hat, teal jersey, and silky-smooth swing epitomized coolness in the 1990s.

However, Griffey extended his prime over eight seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. That included plenty of iconic moments and looks.

The Reds have one of the most underrated uniform histories in all of sports, and many of our favorite threads came during Griffey's time in Cincinnati. Not only has Mitchell & Ness released some of those jerseys over the years, but one of the most iconic options has been marked down in price.

Shopping Information

Ken Griffey Jr. Cincinnati Reds 2000 Home Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Ken Griffey Jr. Cincinnati Reds 2000 Home Authentic Jersey dropped at a retail price of $275 in adult sizes, but is now marked down to $220 (20% off) without a discount code at mitchellandness.com.

Understandably, $220 is still a lot of money for the vast majority of shoppers. Reds fans who still want to represent Griffey (just at a more affordable price) can choose from multiple mesh batting practice jerseys at Mitchell & Ness.

Jersey Details

Ken Griffey Jr. Cincinnati Reds 2000 Home Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness recreated Griffey's authentic jersey to the exact specifications of the 2000 MLB season. It is built from authentic double-knit fabric with a full-button front. The front logo, name, and numbers feature layered twill forms.

Meanwhile, an embroidered year and player ID tag adds a layer of historical detail. The woven MLB Cooperstown Collection jock tag at the hem completes the period-correct construction.

Vest jerseys were all the rage in the early 2000s, and that trend swept up the Reds. What's so cool about this option for fans is that they can personalize the jersey to fit their own style. Red short sleeves or long black sleeves - there are no wrong choices.

Ken Griffey Jr. x Cincinnati Reds

Ken Griffey Jr. Cincinnati Reds 2000 Home Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

As a sign that the 1990s were over, Griffey wanted out of Seattle and was traded to the Reds in 2000. Griffey's defense began to fade, but he was still effective at the plate and made another All-Star Game during his first season in Cincinnati.

Griffey played with the Reds through 2008 before a brief stint with the Chicago White Sox. He eventually played his final two seasons back in Seattle with the Mariners. Griffey was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2016.

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