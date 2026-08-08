10 Iconic MLB Jerseys From the '90s Available Online

MLB does a commendable job of creating new alternate and special-event uniforms every season. It helps excite fans and appeal to younger generations. But I will always be partial to the golden age of sports uniforms: the 1990s.

Luckily, Mitchell & Ness has many of the most iconic baseball jerseys from the 1990s in stock. There are some notable exceptions due to the jerseys being sold out, but below are the ten best MLB jerseys from the 1990s available online right now.

Deion Sanders Cincinnati Reds 1997 Authentic Jersey

Deion Sanders Cincinnati Reds 1997 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Deion Sanders Cincinnati Reds 1997 Authentic Jersey is available online for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Sanders played for several baseball (and football) teams, but his days with the Reds coincided with the team's best uniforms.

Fernando Valenzuela Los Angeles Dodgers 1990 Authentic Jersey

Fernando Valenzuela Los Angeles Dodgers 1990 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Fernando Valenzuela Los Angeles Dodgers 1990 Authentic Jersey is available online for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Fernandomania took place almost a decade earlier, but the Dodgers' 1990 jersey featured the team's 100th anniversary sleeve patch.

John Kruk Philadelphia Phillies 1993 Authentic Jersey

John Kruk Philadelphia Phillies 1993 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The John Kruk Philadelphia Phillies 1993 Authentic Jersey is marked down to $227.50 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. The Phillies came up short in the 1993 World Series, but the sleeve patch will always remind fans of that incredible squad and summer.

Andre Dawson Florida Marlins 1995 Batting Practice Jersey

Andre Dawson Florida Marlins 1995 Batting Practice Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Andre Dawson Florida Marlins 1995 Authentic Batting Practice Jersey is available online for $140 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Every baseball fan loves the teal Marlins jerseys, and this mesh batting practice jersey is an affordable option for shoppers.

Rickey Henderson Athletics 1991 Batting Practice Jersey

Rickey Henderson Athletics 1991 Batting Practice Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Rickey Henderson Athletics 1991 Batting Practice Jersey is available online for $110 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Sadly, Henderson passed away last December. But baseball legends live on forever, especially the "Man of Steel."

Craig Biggio Houston Astros 1997 Batting Practice Jersey

Craig Biggio Houston Astros 1997 Batting Practice Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Craig Biggio Houston Astros 1997 Authentic Batting Practice Jersey is available online for $110 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Personally, I would prefer one of Biggio's pine tar-covered helmets. But this clean batting practice jersey is a wiser purchase. It will always remind me of the "Killer B's" and the Astrodome.

Tom Glavine Atlanta Braves 1995 Authentic Jersey

Tom Glavine Atlanta Braves 1995 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Tom Glavine Atlanta Braves 1995 Authentic Jersey is available online for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Glavine was one of the big three for the team of the '90s. Thanks to the TBS Superstation, baseball fans all over the country go to watch those incredible Braves teams.

Bo Jackson Chicago White Sox 1993 Authentic Jersey

Bo Jackson Chicago White Sox 1993 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Bo Jackson Chicago White Sox 1993 Authentic Jersey is available online for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. A hip injury derailed the two-sport icon's football career, but he returned to win the 1993 AL Comeback Player of the Year with the White Sox.

Ken Griffey Jr. Seattle Mariners 1995 Batting Practice Jersey

Ken Griffey Jr. Seattle Mariners 1995 Batting Practice Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Ken Griffey Jr. Seattle Mariners 1995 Batting Practice Jersey is available online for $110 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Yes, we would prefer the teal jersey. However, the navy batting practice option is still as smooth as Griffey's left-handed swing.

Roy Halladay Toronto Blue Jays 1999 Batting Practice Jersey

Roy Halladay Toronto Blue Jays 1999 Batting Practice Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Roy Halladay Toronto Blue Jays 1999 Batting Practice Jersey is available online for $110 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Halladay was one of the most decorated pitchers of his era, and fans can remember his early years with this bold Blue Jays batting practice jersey.

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