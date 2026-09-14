Kevin Durant on His NBA Jersey Collection and Future Plans

The Houston Rockets have new uniforms this year, which will add to Kevin Durant's collection. He has suited up for six different NBA teams (counting the Seattle SuperSonics and Oklahoma City Thunder separately). Combine that with NBA All-Star jerseys and Team USA uniforms, and Durant has a massive collection of just his own threads.

However, he might have have an even larger collection of other players' jerseys. Durant recently appeared on the Boardroom Talks podcast and discussed his process for collecting other players' jerseys (whether they are a star or not). Below are the three biggest takeaways from the jersey conversation.

Durant's Jersey Swap Process

Kevin Durant hugs Kyshawn George after an NBA game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked what his move is for denying a jersey swap with another player, Durant said he never turns down a request. "I swap my jerseys with everybody," said Durant. "I ain't going to lie to you." Host Speedy Morman replied that he had seen Durant say no before.

But Durant explained, "No, I told you I do it in the back. I don't like to take off my jersey and do the pic... Because I don't wear nothing under my jersey. I just be bird chest out there. You know what I mean? I don't be liking that view. So, I'm like, I just get you. I send it over in the back. got to sign it and send it over and just send me yours."

Durant's Jersey Collection

Kevin Durant hugs D'Angelo Russell after an NBA game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I got mad jerseys of just random players, you know what I'm saying?" said Durant. Morman asked Durant if he actually kept the jerseys. "Yeah, I'mma do something with them at some point, but I'm just collecting them."

When asked where they are now, Durant wasn't so sure. "Somewhere around here. Somebody know. But they here." He said they were somewhere in the house. "I got most of them if I bring them home. Some of them probably still in my locker in Houston, but if I try to bring them home, I try to bring them home."

Multiple Jersey Requests

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi with Kevin Durant after an NBA game. | USA TODAY Sports

What happens when more than one person wants one of Durant's jerseys? Durant explained, "So we usually travel with like four or five jerseys." Even if it isn't a game-worn jersey, no one seems to mind. They are happy with an autographed Durant jersey.

Shopping Information

Kevin Durant wore a Seattle Supersonics jersey before a 2018 NBA preseason game. | USA TODAY Sports

It is easy to understand why a fan wants an autograhed Durant jersey. Right now, they sell for $1,000 to $2,000 at sportsmemorabilia.com. Meanwhile, fans can find Durant's Rocket jerseys to wear casually for $125 in adult sizes at Fanatics.

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