Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey Hits Auction

Most NBA fans are content with buying replica jerseys of legendary players. However, a select few collectors want game-worn pieces of sports history. Today, JOOPITER announced Driven to Greatness: Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey.

The global auction house calls the artifact more than a game-worn jersey; it is a defining symbol of athletic excellence, representing the closing chapter of the greatest career basketball has ever known. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know.

Auction Information

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey. | JOOPITER

The bidding opens on JOOPITER at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 15. The estimate is between $10,000,000 - 15,000,000.

Demand for museum-quality sports memorabilia continues to break records. JOOPITER believes this extraordinary jersey has the potential to establish a new benchmark for the category, reaffirming its place among the most significant and valuable collectibles ever offered at auction.

To tip off the special occasion, JOOPITER will host events from September 15-20 at 16 Morton Street in New York and from September 21-26 at Canon Collectibles in Los Angeles, giving guests a chance to preview the item.

Jersey Details

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey. | JOOPITER

Immortalized in The Last Dance, the 1998 NBA Finals were the culmination of one of the greatest dynasties in sports history and marked Michael Jordan's final season with the Bulls. Jordan wore this jersey during Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Played on June 7, it was the first game played in Chicago after the series was tied 1–1 with the Utah Jazz. Jordan finished the game with 24 points as the Bulls cruised to a dominant 96-54 victory.

It is also the only publicly known white 1998 NBA Finals jersey to have ever surfaced, making it one of the rarest Jordan game-worn jerseys in existence.

Historical Significance

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey. | JOOPITER

"Driven to Greatness is about the spirit of someone who changed the way the world saw what was possible in basketball and in sports in general," said Pharrell Williams, JOOPITER's Founder. "The Last Dance is a piece of history you can hold and is a reminder that the extraordinary can transcend the ordinary."

The 1998 NBA Finals remain the most-watched Finals in league history, and there will never be another dynasty like the one Jordan built in Chicago. Even if you're not placing a bid, this will be a fun auction to follow.

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