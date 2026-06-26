MLB 4th of July Jerseys: The Biggest Sellers Might Surprise You

Everyone is excited about America's upcoming Semiquincentennial. But no league is throwing a 250th birthday party bigger than Major League Baseball (MLB). Less than two weeks ago, MLB unveiled special USA 250 uniforms for every team to wear on July 4, 2026.

It is no surprise that many of the Nike Stadium Jerseys are selling out fast. What is shocking is that some of the most popular stars' jerseys are sitting on shelves. It could be due to the quantity produced, but we will never know. Below is a breakdown of which players' jerseys are selling and sitting.

Bryce Harper: Selling Fast

Bryce Harper's Nike Grey USA 250 Fourth of July Road Jersey. | MLB Shop

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is one of the faces of the league and has a loyal following. It is no surprise that Harper's USA 250 jersey is only available in size small on mlbshop.com.

Shohei Ohtani: Selling Very Slow

Shohei Ohtani's Nike White USA 250 Fourth of July Home Jersey. | MLB Shop

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is quickly putting together a case for the greatest baseball player of all time. So you can imagine our surprise when Ohtani's USA 250 jersey is still available in every size on mlbshop.com.

Aaron Judge: Selling Pretty Fast

Aaron Judge's Nike White USA 250 Fourth of July Home Jersey. | MLB Shop

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the American League Home Run King. Surprisingly, Judge's USA 250 jersey has only sold out in smaller sizes. Fans can still buy Judge's limited-edition jersey for $200 in XL and 2XL on mlbshop.com.

Manny Machado: Selling Slow

Aaron Judge's Nike Sand USA 250 Fourth of July Alternate Jersey. | MLB Shop

San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado just made his seventh All-Star Game last year. Couple that with the Padres' amazing alternate jersey, and we are surprised to see his jersey sticking around online. Currently, Machado's USA 250 jersey is available in most sizes on mlbshop.com.

Ronald Acuña Jr.: Selling Fast

Ronald Acuña Jr. Nike White USA 250 Fourth of July Jersey. | MLB Shop

It is not shocking that Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.'s home jersey is almost gone. Acuña is one of the coolest players in the league and backs it up with his performance on the field. His USA 250 jersey has sold out in every size but 2XL on mlbshop.com.

Joe Ryan: Selling Slow

Joe Ryan Nike Gray USA 250 Fourth of July Road Jersey. | MLB Shop

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan made his first All-Star Game last year. However, Ryan's road jersey has only sold out in sizes 3XL and 4XL. Most fans should be able to buy his special-edition Twins jersey for $200 on mlbshop.com.

Brice Turang: Selling Fast

Brice Turang Nike Light Blue USA 250 Fourth of July Road Jersey. | MLB Shop

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang's jersey is selling out fast. It could be due to the Gold Glove winner's status in the league, or it could be thanks to the incredible design on the light blue jersey. Fans can shop Turang's jerseys before they are gone at mlbshop.com.

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