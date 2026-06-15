MLB Unveils USA 250 Jerseys and Hats for 4th of July
It is no surprise that Major League Baseball (MLB) has planned a major celebration of America's Semiquincentennial. Last month, MLB announced plans for its annual July 4 and All-Star Game uniforms to highlight the United States of America's 250th birthday.
However, it is always a challenge to create a new uniform every Independence Day that meshes well with each team's aesthetics — especially when recognizing an important moment in history. Luckily, MLB and Nike were able to pull it off. On Monday morning, the USA 250 hats and jerseys officially appeared on MLBShop.com. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the hats and jerseys.
Hats
Let's start with the New Era hats. Each team falls into one of two categories: cream/navy or cream/red. Interestingly, 16 teams chose navy, and 14 teams chose red. Every team except for the Toronto Blue Jays gets a stars and stripes design with gold detailing applied to their logo. Under the brim of each hat (except for the Blue Jays) reads, "Est. 1776."
The "USA 250" patch appears on the side of each hat. Meanwhile, a red, white, and blue stripe is stitched in above the brim. Online shoppers can purchase the Fitted Hats ($55.99) and M-Crown Flex Hat ($42.99) at MLBShop.com.
Jerseys
Our favorite part of the collection is the jerseys. Nike kept the team script across the chest the same as always, but added flag-inspired numbers on the front and back. The font on the back of every jersey features the same red design. Last but not least, the "USA 250" patch appears on the jersey sleeves.
Online shoppers can choose from the Stadium Jersey ($199.99) and the Authentic Jersey ($419.99) at MLBShop.com. Just do not expect these limited-edition jerseys to last long, as they definitely carry special meaning in the United States.
MLB x USA 250
America's Semiquincentennial celebration continues after Independence Day. On July 13, participants in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby will wear the 4th of July jerseys again. However, the All-Star Game will feature traditional club uniforms with the "USA 250" sleeve patch.
In addition to finding the collection at MLBShop.com, online shoppers can also find the gear at Fanatics and at the MLB Flagship Store (NYC), among other select retailers.
It is sure to be an exciting summer for baseball apparel. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.