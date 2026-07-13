MLB Home Run Derby Jerseys Are In Stock Now

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby takes place tonight at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will no doubt look a lot different than it did 30 years ago at Veterans Stadium. In addition to the venue ,players, and format, the jerseys will be much different.

MLB celebrated America's 250th birthday with special uniforms and hats on July 4. The same Stars and Stripes-inspired jerseys will be worn throughout the All-Star festivities. Below is a closer look and shopping information for the jerseys worn by tonight's eight participants.

Kyle Schwarber: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber's Philadelphia Phillies jersey. | Fanatics

Fans can buy Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber's 2026 All-Star Edition Stars & Stripes jersey for $225 in adult sizes at MLB Shop, Fanatics, and select retailers. Schwarber's jersey is only available in the home option.

Bryce Harper: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper's Philadelphia Phillies jersey. | Fanatics

Fans can buy Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper's 2026 All-Star Edition Stars & Stripes jersey for $225 in adult sizes at MLB Shop, Fanatics, and select retailers. Even better, Harper's road grey jersey is also available in the stars and stripes.

Junior Caminero: Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero's Tampa Bay Rays jersey. | Fanatics

Fans can buy Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero's 2026 All-Star Edition Stars & Stripes jersey for $225 in adult sizes at MLB Shop, Fanatics, and select retailers. Caminero's jerseys are available in multiple styles.

Ben Rice: New York Yankees

Ben Rice's New York Yankees jersey. | Fanatics

Fans can buy New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice's 2026 All-Star Edition Stars & Stripes jersey for $225 in adult sizes at MLB Shop, Fanatics and select retailers.

Willson Contreras: Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras' Boston Red Sox jersey. | Fanatics

Fans can buy Boston Red Sox catcher Willson Contreras' 2026 All-Star Edition Stars & Stripes jersey for $225 in adult sizes at MLB Shop, Fanatics, and select retailers. Online shoppers will have to navigate to the "Pick a player" option and manually select Contreras.

Jordan Walker: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker's St. Louis Cardinals jersey. | Fanatics

Fans can buy St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker's 2026 All-Star Edition Stars & Stripes jersey for $225 in adult sizes at MLB Shop, Fanatics, and select retailers. Online shoppers will have to navigate to the "Pick a player" option and manually select Walker. Currently, XL is out of stock.

Munetaka Murakami: Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami's Chicago White Sox jersey. | Fanatics

Fans can buy Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami's 2026 All-Star Edition Stars & Stripes jersey for $225 in adult sizes at MLB Shop, Fanatics, and select retailers. Online shoppers will have to navigate to the "Pick a player" option and manually select Murakami.

Jac Caglianone: Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone's Kansas City Royals jersey. | Fanatics

Fans can buy Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone's 2026 All-Star Edition Stars & Stripes jersey for $225 in adult sizes at MLB Shop, Fanatics, and select retailers. Online shoppers will have to navigate to the "Pick a player" option and manually select Caglianone.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.