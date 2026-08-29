NBA Rookie Summer League Jerseys Hit StockX

The 2026 NBA Summer League gave basketball fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the future of the sport. Now, collectors can invest in the next generation of superstars through the Summer League Authentics Collection on StockX. It started on August 28 and runs through September 1.

The Summer League Authentics Collection lets fans bid on game-worn NBA rookie jerseys and other gear. It is an exclusive partnership between StockX and the Summer League, spotlighting the breakout stars of the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Cameron Boozer's autographed game-used Memphis Grizzlies jersey. | StockX

According to StockX, this one-of-a-kind auction features game-worn jerseys, game-used sneakers, and custom 1-of-1 duffle bags personally autographed by some of the top talent in the Class of 2026 rookies.

Some of the NBA's most electric young players' jerseys are up for auction, including Cameron Boozer (Memphis Grizzlies), Darryn Peterson (Utah Jazz), Aday Mara (Oklahoma City Thunder), and more. Plus, there are warm-up shirts and sneakers that are currently available at low price (but that can change).

Yaxel Lendeborg's autographed game-used Golden State Warriors jersey. | StockX

Every piece is authenticated by VSL Properties and comes with a Letter of Authenticity from Summer League Co-Founder Albert Hall, guaranteeing genuine provenance straight from the court in Las Vegas.

StockX is reminding serious basketball fans and collectors that they don't want to miss their chance to own a piece of history from the earliest chapter of what could be some of the NBA's next great careers.

Darryn Peterson's autographed game-used Utah Jazz jersey. | StockX

Each jersey is a team-issued Nike jersey. However, the sneakers come from different brands: Adidas, New Balance, Nike, and Jordan Brand. Some of them currently have bids below the retail price, but have the potential to become collector's items one day.

But then again, every NBA fan knows that a strong Summer League performance does not guarantee a successful career. Conversely, some players can get off to a slow start in the Summer League and then carve out long careers.

Keaton Wagler's autographed game-used LA Clippers jersey. | StockX

Basketball fans who want a jersey but are not interested in the Summer League Authentics Collection can still find brand-new replica jerseys available on StockX. The resale platform came in clutch during the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the most popular football jerseys sold out at traditional retailers.

The 2026 NBA preseason will be here next month, but the time to bid on rookies' Summer League jerseys ends on Tuesday. Fans need to act fast. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.