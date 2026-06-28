Nike Drops College Football Jerseys for Top NIL Athletes

The 2026 College Football season kicks off in less than ten weeks. It is easy to tell that the new campaign is quickly approaching as teams have begun rolling out new uniforms on social media. Even better for fans, some of the jerseys are already hitting shelves.

This week, Nike quietly released college football jerseys for several of its top NIL athletes across the country. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the new releases for eight Nike partner schools in the NCAA.

Clemson Tigers

Travis Etienne's Clemson Tigers jersey. | Nike

T.J. Moore and Sammy Brown are the latest Clemson Tigers stars to see their jerseys hit shelves. Fans can choose from Moore, Brown, and every other player who has opted into the custom option for $139.99 at Fanatics.com.

Florida Gators

Myles Graham's Florida Gators jersey. | Nike

Jadan Baugh and Myles Graham's Florida Gators home jerseys are officially out now. Fans can choose from Baugh, Graham, and every other player who has opted into the custom option for $139.99 at Fanatics.com.

Florida State Seminoles

Ashton Daniels' Florida State Seminoles jersey. | Nike

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels is the lone player out of Tallahassee to get a new jersey option online. Fans can buy Daniels and every other player who has opted into the custom option for $139.99 at Fanatics.com.

Georgia Bulldogs

Lawson Luckie's Georgia Bulldogs jersey. | Nike

Lawson Luckie is the latest Georgia Bulldogs football player to have his own jersey available for retail. Bulldogs fans can buy Luckie's home jersey and every other player who has opted into the custom option for $139.99 at Fanatics.com.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Drew Mestemaker's Oklahoma State Cowboys jersey. | Nike

Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins, and Wyatt Young are among the Oklahoma State Cowboys players to be featured in the new drop. Fans can choose from their jerseys and every other player who has opted into the custom option for $139.99 at Fanatics.com.

Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning's Texas Longhorns jersey. | Nike

The Texas Longhorns have updated jerseys on the way this season. Plus, fans can buy jerseys to support star players like Arch Manning, Cam Coleman, Colin Simmons, Ryan Wingo, and every other player who has opted into the custom option for $139.99 at Fanatics.com.

USC Trojans

Jayden Maiava's USC Trojans jersey. | Nike

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is the latest star from Southern Cal to get honored with a new jersey. Fans can buy Maiava and every other player's jersey who has opted into the custom option for $139.99 at Fanatics.com.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Michael Hawkins Jr.'s West Virginia Mountaineers jersey. | Nike

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. now has a jersey available online. Mountaineers fans can buy Hawkins' home jersey and every other player who has opted into the custom option for $139.99 at Fanatics.com.

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