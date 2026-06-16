Texas Tweaks Football Jerseys — More Changes Likely

The 2026 college football season kicks off in ten Saturdays. As further proof that the new campaign is right around the corner, teams are unveiling new changes to their uniforms at a rapid pace.

While many college football fanbases feel they are safe from uniform changes, the modern landscape has taught that traditions are no longer immune to the new reality. That includes the most prestigious of programs.

One of the most surprising changes leaked online earlier today. College football insider and recruiting analyst CJ Vogel pointed out a notable change to the iconic Texas Longhorns football jerseys. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the redesigned jersey and what's next.

Texas Longhorns 2026 Jerseys

Appears to be a change for the #Texas jersey for the 2026 season.



The SEC logo moves to the middle of the jersey from the right pec area.



As of now, there are no plans for Texas to add a corporate sponsor logo to the jerseys. pic.twitter.com/Bl1vaSX1kx — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) June 16, 2026

Vogel shared a picture of Texas football players proudly posing in their new uniforms. We can see the SEC logo has moved from the right side of the chest to the middle of the jersey collar. Additionally, the SEC logo has shrunk considerably in size now that it is placed on the jersey collar.

As Vogel pointed out, there are currently no plans for Texas to add a jersey patch sponsorship like the Michigan State Spartans just did yesterday. However, it is safe to assume a sponsorship patch is on the way, and that's why this change was made. It will be interesting to see if this a conference-wide change where every SEC school will move the logo.

Texas Athletics has not officially made an announcement or drawn any attention to the new jersey. Still, we will follow this story closely as it could impact one of the most classic looks in the sport. Judging by fans' responses on social media, they are against a potential jersey patch sponsorship.

Shop Texas Longhorns Jerseys

The changes to Texas's jerseys are unlikely to change much for those wanting to purchase jerseys. Last year's jerseys did not feature the SEC logo, and as Nike schools' replica jerseys never feature conference logos (adidas schools do, however).

Online shoppers can choose from home and away options of Texas football jerseys at Nike and the Texas Longhorns team shop. Prices are holding steady around $120 in adult sizes. That will fluctuate when new player options become available through the NIL customization option.

The 2026 college football season is just over ten weeks away. Football fans can expect more uniform announcements throughout the summer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.