Did Nike Just Trademark Carlos Alcaraz's Signature Logo?

The 2026 Australian Open is well underway, and there is a plethora of exciting storylines spilling out of Melbourne. Like every Grand Slam, sportswear brands bring their best gear to the world stage in hopes of a historic moment.

However, Nike might be making moves behind the scenes for one of the pillars of its tennis roster. Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney for Gerben Law, discovered what could be Carlos Alcaraz's upcoming signature logo.

Nike's New 'CA' Logo

Nike filed a new U.S. trademark application for a 'CA' logo. | USPTO courtesy of Gerben Law.

On January 21, Nike filed a new U.S. trademark application for a stylized 'CA' logo. The application covers a broad range of apparel and accessories, including footwear, headwear, shirts, jackets, wristbands, sports bags, and backpacks. Gerben broke down the logo and what it means in a blog post for his law firm.

Neither Gerben nor Serve On SI can confirm this is Alcaraz's logo. Additionally, Nike and Alcaraz have not confirmed the logo. If the stylized 'CA' logo is for Alcaraz, it probably contains deeper meanings hidden within the details. That was the case with Caitlin Clark's "Double C's" signature logo.

According to Gerben, the application was submitted on an "intent to use" basis, a common strategy among major brands. By filing before products hit the market, companies secure a federal priority date, which establishes presumptive nationwide rights to the mark.

Carlos Alcaraz's Logo Timeline

Carlos Alcaraz's initials on player-exclusive Nike gear at the 2025 ATP Finals. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Tennis fans have closely followed the storyline revolving around Alcaraz's highly anticipated signature logo. Nike unveiled Jannik Sinner's logo at the 2024 ATP Finals, followed by a limited-edition apparel release. There was reporting that Alcaraz's logo would debut at the 2025 ATP Finals, but that never happened.

In November, Serve On SI asked Alcaraz for an update on his signature logo after it never debuted at the ATP Finals. The six-time Grand Slam champion replied, "It was fake news, to be honest. I'm still working on it, but I didn't say anything about launching the logo on the ATP Finals."

Alcaraz continued, "So I'm still working on it. I had a few meetings, and we're going in a good way, in a good path, to launch the logo as soon as possible. So, all I can say right now is I'm still working on it, but hopefully, hopefully I'm gonna get it soon."

Carlos Alcaraz's Nike Gear

The Nike Men's Carlos Alcaraz Graphic T-Shirt. | Tennis-Warehouse.com

In the wake of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams' retirements, Nike has not paid much attention to tennis. Alcaraz, Sinner, and a few WTA stars have had a few t-shirts drop. However, Naomi Osaka is the only current player with a signature collection.

Nike has the top-ranked WTA player (Aryna Sabalenka) as well as Alcaraz and Sinner signed to its roster, so fans want to see more from the iconic American brand. Hopefully, this is a sign of what it is to come for Nike Tennis.

