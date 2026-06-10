Jerseys On SI

Nike Just Dropped 10 New MLB Jerseys for 2026 Season

MLB fans can choose from several new jersey options at Nike.

Pat Benson

Cal Raleigh's Seattle Mariners Nike MLB Stadium jersey.
Cal Raleigh's Seattle Mariners Nike MLB Stadium jersey. / Nike

Like many athletes and fans, my day often starts by browsing what is new on Nike's website. No online shopping experience excites me more than seeing the orange "Just In" label after refreshing the newest releases page. Luckily for MLB fans, today is their day.

Nike has released Limited, Replica, and Stadium jerseys for 10 MLB teams, with various player options. Below is a breakdown of the latest jersey drop.

Seattle Mariners

Front of Seattle Mariners jerseys.
Seattle Mariners Nike Replica and Stadium jerseys. / Nike

No team got more love in the latest release than the Seattle Mariners. The iconic teal alternate and cream Steelheads Sundays jerseys both dropped in the Stadium jersey option ($185). Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh's alternate navy jersey was released in the Replica jersey option ($135). Fans can choose from the wide range of jerseys at Nike.com.

Chicago Cubs

Front and back of Dansby Swanson's Chicago Cubs jersey.
Dansby Swanson's Chicago Cubs Nike Replica jersey. / Nike

The Chicago Cubs alternate light blue jerseys both dropped in three player options: Pete Crow-Armstrong ($135), as well as Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki ($150). Fans can choose from the three players at Nike.com.

Texas Rangers

Front and back of Corey Seager's Texas Rangers jersey.
Corey Seager's Texas Rangers Nike Limited jersey. / Nike

The Texas Rangers' grey road jersey dropped in just one style. Luckily, it's fan-favorite Corey Seager's Limited jersey. Fans can buy Seager's jersey for $175 at Nike.com.

Milwaukee Brewers

Front and back of Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers jersey.
Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers Cooperstown Nike Limited jersey. / Nike

The Milwaukee Brewers Cooperstown blue jersey enjoyed a comeback. Fans can buy Christian Yelich's Limited jersey for $175 at Nike.com.

Boston Red Sox

Front and back of Jarren Duran's Boston Red Sox jersey.
Jarren Duran's Boston Red Sox Nike Limited jersey. / Nike

The Boston Red Sox's grey road jersey enjoyed a rare release. Jarren Duran was the lucky player represented. Fans can buy Duran's Limited jersey for $175 at Nike.com.

New York Mets

Front and back of Francisco Lindor's New York Mets jersey.
Francisco Lindor's New York Mets Nike Limited jersey. / Nike

The New York Mets' white home jersey dropped in five player options: Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, and Starling Marte. Fans can buy the Mets' Limited jersey for $175 at Nike.com.

Los Angeles Angels

Front and back of Mike Trout's Los Angeles Angels jersey.
Mike Trout's Los Angeles Angels Nike Replica jersey. / Nike

The Los Angeles Angels' glorious home throwback jerseys dropped in two player options: Mike Trout and Logan O'Hoppe. Fans can buy the Angels' Replica jerseys for $175 at Nike.com.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Front and back of Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers jersey.
Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers Nike Replica jersey. / Nike

The Los Angeles Dodgers' new blue road jerseys dropped in three player options: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Enrique Hernández. Fans can buy the Angels' Replica jerseys ($130-$150) at Nike.com.

Baltimore Orioles

Front and back of Gunnar Henderson's Baltimore Orioles jersey.
Gunnar Henderson's Baltimore Orioles Nike Limited jersey. / Nike

Just one new option for Baltimore Orioles fans, but it was a good choice. Gunnar Henderson's road grey Replica jersey dropped for $150 at Nike.com.

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Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

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