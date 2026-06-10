Nike Just Dropped 10 New MLB Jerseys for 2026 Season
Like many athletes and fans, my day often starts by browsing what is new on Nike's website. No online shopping experience excites me more than seeing the orange "Just In" label after refreshing the newest releases page. Luckily for MLB fans, today is their day.
Nike has released Limited, Replica, and Stadium jerseys for 10 MLB teams, with various player options. Below is a breakdown of the latest jersey drop.
Seattle Mariners
No team got more love in the latest release than the Seattle Mariners. The iconic teal alternate and cream Steelheads Sundays jerseys both dropped in the Stadium jersey option ($185). Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh's alternate navy jersey was released in the Replica jersey option ($135). Fans can choose from the wide range of jerseys at Nike.com.
Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs alternate light blue jerseys both dropped in three player options: Pete Crow-Armstrong ($135), as well as Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki ($150). Fans can choose from the three players at Nike.com.
Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers' grey road jersey dropped in just one style. Luckily, it's fan-favorite Corey Seager's Limited jersey. Fans can buy Seager's jersey for $175 at Nike.com.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers Cooperstown blue jersey enjoyed a comeback. Fans can buy Christian Yelich's Limited jersey for $175 at Nike.com.
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox's grey road jersey enjoyed a rare release. Jarren Duran was the lucky player represented. Fans can buy Duran's Limited jersey for $175 at Nike.com.
New York Mets
The New York Mets' white home jersey dropped in five player options: Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, and Starling Marte. Fans can buy the Mets' Limited jersey for $175 at Nike.com.
Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels' glorious home throwback jerseys dropped in two player options: Mike Trout and Logan O'Hoppe. Fans can buy the Angels' Replica jerseys for $175 at Nike.com.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers' new blue road jerseys dropped in three player options: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Enrique Hernández. Fans can buy the Angels' Replica jerseys ($130-$150) at Nike.com.
Baltimore Orioles
Just one new option for Baltimore Orioles fans, but it was a good choice. Gunnar Henderson's road grey Replica jersey dropped for $150 at Nike.com.
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