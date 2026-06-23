Nike Quietly Extends Contract With UCLA Bruins

Nike has reportedly extended its contract with the UCLA Bruins. Ben Bolch, Senior College Sports Reporter for the California Post, broke the exclusive story early Tuesday morning.

According to Bolch's reporting, Nike exercised its option to extend its existing deal with UCLA by two years in December 2025. The original deal was scheduled to expire on June 30, 2027. However, the partnership will now run through June 30, 2029.

The UCLA Bruins football team wears Jordan Brand gear. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There was no splashy announcement or social media campaign as sports fans are accustomed to seeing whenever schools and brands reach an agreement. In fact, they can expect several more next week on July 1. Most notably, the Tennessee Volunteers and Penn State Nittany Lions launch new partnerships with adidas.

As UCLA enters what would have been its final year as a Nike/Jordan Brand partner program in the NCAA, the school will receive $7 million in gear for the 2026-27 school year. According to Bolch, UCLA receives $7.125 million in gear for the first option year and $7.25 million in gear for the second option year. The annual $500,000 in cash remains unchanged.

The UCLA Bruins basketball teams wear Jordan Brand. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In his reporting, Bolch covers the finer details, including contract incentives and annual product allotment. The entire piece is worth reading as it provides more insight into the partnership.

However, another interesting piece of the story is that UCLA is contractually obligated to negotiate with Nike in good faith regarding the terms of a renewal of the agreement before March 31, 2028. That means no discussions or negotiations with any other sportswear brand regarding an apparel sponsorship deal.

The UCLA Bruins baseball team wears Nike. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

While that is a common contract stipulation, it will stick out to Bruins fans who have followed the ongoing saga over the football team's home stadium. There has been a brewing legal battle over the school's contract with the Rose Bowl and City of Pasadena.

UCLA first partnered with Nike and Jordan Brand through a six-year deal in July 2021. The football and basketball teams have proudly worn Jumpman gear, while the other 23 teams rock the Swoosh.

The UCLA Bruins Track & Field teams wear Nike. | IMAGO / Newscom World

Of course, this came after an early end to a historic contract with Under Armour in June 2020 (the company would eventually pay UCLA approximately $67.5 million as part of a settlement).

Virtually all Bruins fans will be glad to see UCLA remain with Nike and Jordan Brand. It is far from the biggest apparel deal in the NCAA, but after years of bad uniforms with adidas and an ugly breakup with Under Armour, this is the best option for the Bruins. Now, we begin our campaign to bring back Powder Blue and clarendon numbers to the football jerseys.

Jordan Brand designed throwback uniforms for the UCLA Bruins football team. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The new athletic calendar year starts soon, so fans should expect more news out of Westwood. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.