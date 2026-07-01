Nike Wastes No Time Upgrading South Carolina Gamecocks

Do you feel that buzz in Columbia, South Carolina? No, it's not the soaring temperatures. It's the energy on campus as the Gamecocks celebrate their new partnership with Nike.

July 1 marks the start of the new academic calendar, and many schools are introducing a new apparel brand partner today. None is more excited than the University of South Carolina.

Last August, South Carolina announced its ten-year contract with Nike. Today is the first day of the new partnership, and Nike wasted no time upgrading the proud institution in every way — uniforms, fan gear, NIL deals, and, of course, shoes.

Nike Footwear

Let's start with the clearest example of the upgrade from Under Armour to Nike. For the past few years, Gamecocks have had to compete against schools wearing A'ja Wilson's signature Nike basketball shoes. That ends today. No one is happier than legendary coach and sneakerhead, Dawn Staley.

Staley was a Nike athlete during her time as a WNBA superstar. "Having been a Nike athlete most of my life, I’m well-versed in what partnership with them means to an organization and its athletes," said Staley.

"I am excited that all of our teams at South Carolina will get to feel that too. For our women’s basketball team, only good things have happened when we’ve partnered with A’ja Wilson, so I look forward to what’s coming next in that legacy."

Wilson said of the partnership: "South Carolina helped raise me. Nike and South Carolina linking up feels personal because both of these places taught me that when you show up as your full self, you can change what's possible for the next girl coming up behind you. So I'm proud, I'm grateful, and honestly, I'm excited for what these Gamecocks are about to do."

South Carolina Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati even shared a picture of nine Nike sneakers. The collection included Air Jordan, Nike Air Force 1, Nike Air Max, and Nike Dunk Lows. Donati said he had big decisions, but there are no wrong choices in that collection.

Nike Uniforms

The start 🤙 pic.twitter.com/X9vNByy95G — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) July 1, 2026

Fans will have to wait a little longer for a full uniform reveal for each sport, but the early sneak peeks are incredibly promising. The football team shared a look at their all-black home option, and it did not disappoint. All of the legendary elements, but with an updated font that represents a new era.

Naturally, Nike was not going to forget about the fans. Gamecocks faithful can already shop jerseys, apparel, and hats online on the school's website as well as other popular retailers.

Nike Blue Ribbon Elite

The interests of student-athletes are at the center of this partnership, which includes a major NIL program for the top five Gamecocks athletes. The Blue Ribbon Elite, a first-of-its-kind initiative, represents a broad portfolio of athletes across disciplines.

Joyce Edwards (basketball), Nyck Harbor (football), Chloe Kitts (basketball), LaNorris Sellers (football), and Dylan Stewart (football) join Nike's prestigious Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program.

New apparel sponsorships are starting all over the country today, but Columbia might be the most exciting place to be right now. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.