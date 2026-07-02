Peyton Manning Kicks Off Tennessee's Adidas Partnership

Adidas and the University of Tennessee officially launched their 10-year partnership on Thursday morning — and it included surprises no one saw coming. If yesterday's Penn State Nittany Lions announcement was a hard launch, today's Tennessee Volunteers rollout is more of a slow burn.

Fans must wait for an official look at the new uniforms and a chance to buy the new adidas gear (more on that below). However, the biggest part of the announcement was Vols quarterback legend Peyton Manning narrating the campaign film and breaking the news that he has signed with adidas.

Peyton Manning

Straight from The Sheriff’s mouth @Vol_Sports



Welcome to the \\\ family pic.twitter.com/c9y4Riom6y — adidas US Football (@adidasFballUS) July 2, 2026

Manning, joined by 20 student-athletes representing each of the university's 20 varsity sports, appeared in the official campaign film. It highlighted the sweeping NIL opportunities adidas is unlocking for University of Tennessee student-athletes

Recorded inside Neyland Stadium, the video captures the pride, spirit, and tradition of Tennessee Athletics. Plus, it showcased a glimpse of the new era adidas is ushering in. Big Orange faithful got their first look at the new fan gear and the replica home jersey worn by Manning.

Adidas Reunites With Tennessee

Adidas and Tennessee have officially reunited for the first time since 2014. "Relaunching our partnership with Tennessee is incredibly energizing for our team at adidas," said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, North America.

It's an honor to work with Peyton to celebrate the first phase of our new relationship, and we're eager to show Vol Nation how we can continue to elevate the standard for their athletic program."

New Uniforms

Tennessee will unveil its new adidas uniforms across multiple sports with daily releases on social starting next week: Orange uniforms on July 6; white uniforms on July 7; Summitt blue uniforms for select women's sports on July 8; dark mode football uniforms on July 9.

Fan Gear

A new era of Tennessee style begins July 10. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/c8QQHOjtZW — Alumni Hall UT (@alumnihallut) July 2, 2026

The film marked the official debut of licensed UT gear, bringing adidas' signature Three-Stripe aesthetic to the distinctive look of Tennessee. Fan apparel will be available starting July 10 on adidas.com, with additional product rolls and team uniforms set to be unveiled soon.

New Era in Knoxville

"Our mission is to build the nation's premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports," said Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White.

"Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world's leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days."

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