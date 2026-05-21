Ranking the 15 Best NFL Uniforms of All Time
The NFL offseason is entering the wilderness between the draft and the start of training camps. Before we look ahead at all of the exciting uniform opportunities the 2026 season will bring, it is important to first look back for inspiration.
There are 32 different NFL teams and several franchises no longer in existence. That presents the exciting, challenging, and controversial chance to narrow down the 15 best uniforms in NFL history.
15. Atlanta Falcons: 1990-2002
No one loves loud uniforms more than us, but the Atlanta Falcons' uniforms from the late 1990s and early 2000s hit the sweet spot. They land perfectly between the over-the-top 1980s and the painfully futuristic aesthetic they have gone with for most of the 21st century. For a team with great uniforms and a mascot, the Falcons have struggled to piece it together. But for a short time, the Falcons looked promising.
14. Minnesota Vikings: 1996-2005
The Minnesota Vikings added a little flair to their classic uniforms in the 1990s by adding a jersey sleeve logo. The updated look, paired with the bold shoulder stripes on the white jerseys, was a high point before the team embraced the edgy aesthetic a decade later.
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2025 "Legacy"
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' primary uniforms already draw strong reviews, but the once-despised creamsicle threads are now in vogue. Last season, the Buccaneers debuted a modernized tribute to the 1976 originals that are easily the best outfit in a great wardrobe. Extra points added for the 50th anniversary jersey patch.
12. Carolina Panthers: 1995
The Carolina Panthers arrived in the middle of the most fearless era of uniforms. Despite having quintessentially 90s uniforms, they still feel timeless and sharp. But at the end of the day, we have to default to the original black and silver look, complete with the inaugural season jersey patch.
11. Cincinnati Bengals: 2003
The Cincinnati Bengals have tweaked their uniforms a lot over the years without straying too far from the original design. There are not many bad choices in the Bengals' uniform catalog, but the 2003 version with the modern stripes and the jersey sleeve logo put it over the top.
10. St. Louis Rams: 2002
Easily the hottest take on this list is that the Rams' best uniforms were in St. Louis. The Greatest Show on Turf shone under the lights of the Dome at America's Center. The team has undergone some painful rebrands as it has searched for an identity, but taking the gold out of California will never make sense. The St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV in Royal Blue and Yellow, but Super Bowl XXXVI was their best look for the Big Game.
9. Green Bay Packers: 2007
The Green Bay Packers have some of the most iconic uniforms in sports, and they refuse to change with the times (even down to the materials used for their jerseys). You can pick any year, and every Packers uniform looks great. Let's go with 2007 since it has the 50th-anniversary Lambeau Field jersey patch.
8. Oakland Raiders: 2019
Speaking of iconic uniforms, the Silver and Black speaks for itself. The Raiders have moved a lot, but their legendary uniforms remain the same. In 2019, they wore a jersey patch celebrating the team's 60th anniversary, and it was their final season on the baseball field of the Oakland Coliseum. We need to bring back baseball fields in football.
7. New York Giants: 1990s
The New York Giants hardly changed their uniforms before a drastic rebrand in 2000. Like most fashion trends of the 21st century, that was a mistake. The two-toned blue uniforms with "GIANTS" across the helmet and bold striping need to come back.
6. San Francisco 49ers: 1996-2008
There are far more hits than misses in the San Francisco 49ers' wardrobe. A case could be made for the Joe Montana era, but the drop font and jersey sleeve logos cannot be beat. From 1996 through 2008, the San Francisco 49ers struck gold with their primary uniforms. Plus, the 60th Anniversary patch of the 2006 jersey was extra special.
5. Miami Dolphins: 2000s
The Miami Dolphins are at the top of the list of teams that need to return to their retro uniforms. Teal beats aqua, the two-toned drop font pops, and the helmet-wearing Dolphin exudes toughness. Our favorite iteration of the uniforms runs from 1997 until the awful rebrand of 2013. Also, let's applaud the 40th Season patch on Ricky Williams' jersey in 2005.
4. Denver Broncos: 2025 "Orange Crush"
In retrospect, the Denver Broncos' rebrand in 1997 was ahead of its time and looked good for several years. However, the push for darker uniforms has gone out of style, and the royal blue and orange threads (originally worn from 1967-1996) looked better than ever when the Broncos reprised the "Orange Crush" throwback uniforms in 2025. It makes us want to ditch the Broncos' boring new uniforms they introduced in 2024.
3. Los Angeles Chargers: 2025
While most teams' best uniforms are in the rearview mirror, the Los Angeles Chargers put on a show with stellar options each week of the season. However, the powder blue jersey and yellow pants with white helmets cannot be touched by its contemporaries. Speaking of the helmets, the gold-and-blue bolt logo with the matching jersey number is such a flex that it deserves a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.
2. Dallas Cowboys: 1994
Perhaps no fanbase is more provincial about its uniforms than the Dallas Cowboys, and who can blame them? Everything from the "blue jersey curse" to the "Cowboys Star Blue" pants is a source for never-ending debate. The Cowboys don't have any bad uniform options in their incredibly deep catalog, but we are fond of their dynastic years in the 1990s. The Navy Blue jersey with Metallic Silver pants, complete with stripes, is the uniform you want to wear in a Super Bowl. We will go with 1994 since they had the NFL 75 jersey patch and won Super Bowl XXVIII.
1. Houston Oilers: 1990s
Whether a fan of the Houston Oilers' silver, blue, or white helmets, there are no wrong answers. Each distinctive era is worthy of its own lengthy think piece, but the team's uniforms hit a crescendo during its final decade before relocating to Nashville (with a quick pit stop in Memphis). The "Luv Ya Blue" era is bittersweet, but let's cry because we got to enjoy it, not because we lost it.