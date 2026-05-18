Three NFL Teams Desperate for New Uniforms
Football fans have officially entered the longest stretch of the offseason. Free agency, the NFL Draft, and even the rookie photo shoot are in the rearview mirror. Now, we play the waiting game. That idle team gives fanbases a chance to campaign for new uniforms.
Most NFL teams are in a good place with their uniforms. We still have our minor quibbles, and Nike's NFL Rivalries jerseys threaten to water down team identity, as annual alternate uniforms have done in MLB and the NBA. However, at the top of our to-do list is getting a new set of primary uniforms for three NFL teams.
Miami Dolphins
What's wrong: Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyreek Hill are gone. It's time for a new era of football in Miami. Perhaps no team on this list has more uniform potential than the Miami Dolphins. In 2013, the team moved from teal to aqua and simplified the logo for a modern aesthetic.
It did not take long for most fans to pine for the darker colors and iconic helmet-wearing Dolphin logo. Adding insult to injury, the Dolphins mostly wear all-white uniforms in Miami anyway. And when they do reprise the throwbacks, fans love it.
How to fix it: There is no need to try to rethink a problem when you already have the solution. The Dolphins should return to their uniforms from the 1990s and 2000s. Even better, mix the iconic orange alternate jersey and the Dolphins immediately have one of the strongest uniform rotations in the league.
New York Giants
What's wrong: Like so many teams, the New York Giants updated their uniforms at the start of the new century. Fortunately for them, it coincided with a lot of winning. However, the minimalist design has gotten played out, and the team needs a refreshed look as they hope to return to their winning ways.
How to fix it: Less isn't always more. When it comes to uniforms, more is more. The New York Giants' old-school uniforms with "GIANTS" across the helmet, two shades of blue, and bold outlining are a power move that only they can pull off. A modern classic reimagination of the retro uniforms could not outperform the originals. Quarterback Jaxson Dart could be the face of the retro revival.
Jacksonville Jaguars
What's wrong: The Jacksonville Jaguars are at the top of our list. Their uniforms are painfully bland. How do you make teal unfun? Still, their current set is better than some of the misses they have had over the years (let us not speak of the gradient gold helmets).
The Jaguars brought back their iconic 1990s uniforms this season as a throwback option, which was a breath of fresh air. But this is a team that could benefit from a modern classic reimagination.
How to fix it: More teal. That is the simple answer when discussing uniforms. But a complete brand refresh is needed, and it should not be hard with such a great color palette and mascot right there. Hopefully, Nike and the Jaguars can combine the best elements of the team's history with a fresh look going forward.
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