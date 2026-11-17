There will be no shortage of diverging opinions on the uniforms worn in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season. Some teams treated fans to classic throwbacks, wild alternate combinations, and Rivalry uniforms.

As with everything in football, it's a zero-sum game, so it's time to break down the winners and losers. Below are our rankings and analysis for every uniform matchup from Week 10.

14. Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

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The Cleveland Browns got a much-needed win over the Houston Texans in a close game, but the uniforms were a letdown. The Browns' all-brown uniforms are the worst in the wardrobe, and the Texans offered little variety.

13. Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

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A second straight bad week for the New Orleans Saints' uniforms. The all-black uniforms would have been fine with gold helmets, as they would have contrasted nicely with the Carolina Panthers' silver. The Panthers took the game and looked better doing it.

12. Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

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The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals often find ways to make their incredible color combinations look boring on Sundays. The Rams' decision to wear white pants instead of blue is a head-scratching choice, and the Cardinals' monochromatic uniforms are aggressively bland.

11. Washington Commanders at New York Giants

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The New York Giants treated fans to a "Vintage Color Rush" set for the second straight week, which looks amazing. Sadly, the Washington Commanders fumbled it with an unnecessary color rush of their own.

10. Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders

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The Las Vegas Raiders always look good, and the Seattle Seahawks didn't look as bad as expected. The Seahawks' uniforms are so busy that even their all-white set doesn't look like practice threads.

9. Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

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Again, not a fan of color rush uniforms, but the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills were able to make it work. The Jets' triple-black set is sleek, and the Bills have enough details to avoid looking like clean laundry.

8. New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

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The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots are two teams that would benefit from wearing gray pants more often. Thankfully, both teams dressed the part for the game in Munich.

7. Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

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Too much red can easily overload the viewing experience, but we're here for the uniforms worn by the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. No one can accuse either team of minimalist uniforms.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

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Even the Tennessee Titans' rivalries' uniforms look good! There has never been a team with better uniforms and worse outcomes in a single season. The Jacksonville Jaguars did their part by avoiding a color rush game.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

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The Pittsburgh Steelers' classic uniforms are timeless, but the Cincinnati Bengals wowed us with their all-white uniforms this week. There was no way the Bengals were going to lose that game while looking so sleek.

4. Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

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Anytime the Miami Dolphins wear aqua, it's a win. Even better, the Indianapolis Colts' traditional uniforms never miss. We're proud of both teams for not calling the wrong play.

3. Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

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The level of detail on the Baltimore Ravens' "Darkness Falls" uniforms was probably lost in the stadium and on television. But zoom in, and the triple-black set looks incredible. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers surprised us by wearing the right set and winning the game.

2. Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

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The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have two of the best uniforms in NFL history. There is no need to overthink some choices. Just run the ball.

1. San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

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The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys never disappoint, even when they take risks. The 49ers rocked throwbacks, and the Cowboys wore their patriotic helmets for the NFL's Salute to Service initiative. This game had it all: throwbacks, alternates, and lots of scoring.