5 NFL Teams Plan Alternate Uniforms for Week 9

We are almost halfway through the 2026 NFL regular season, and every team is hitting its stride with uniforms. Football fans have been treated to some great matchups throughout the year, but we are entering one of the busiest weeks for uniforms.

By our count, at least five teams are planning to wear full alternate uniforms. That doesn't include teams mixing different options. Below is what uniform enthusiasts must know heading into Week 9.

New York Giants

Color palette for the next two 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mWWDBZRUN6 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 3, 2026

The best game from a fashion perspective will most likely be the New York Giants versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Similar to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos game earlier this season, both teams are rocking throwbacks.

For the next two games, the New York Giants are wearing a "Vintage Color Rush" set. The Giants are rocking their iconic 1980s look, complete with the navy helmet and all-white uniforms. We consider the Giants one of the 10 teams that should make their throwback uniforms permanent.

Philadelphia Eagles

Back in the throwbacks pic.twitter.com/7KivwwDG82 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 3, 2026

Not to be outdone, the Eagles will wear their Kelly Green throwbacks in the NFC East showdown. The old-school Kelly Green helmets and jerseys look legendary on top of the silver pants. The throwback uniforms have become a staple for the team in recent years, and the squad could use a shot of energy to break its six-game losing streak.

While everyone appreciates the Kelly Green throwbacks, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made it known that he wants the White and Kelly Green throwbacks in the future.

Baltimore Ravens

After a rough showing last week, the Baltimore Ravens will debut their "Purple Rising" uniforms against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. We're usually not fans of Color Rush uniforms, but the Ravens almost always wear bold looks. This purple-and-gold set is no different.

Los Angeles Chargers

super chargers week pic.twitter.com/tAtNNVzVID — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 3, 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers will reprise their "Super Chargers" uniforms against the Houston Texans. The all-navy set is reminiscent of the franchise's history in San Diego, and we are glad they are keeping that look in their wardrobe for special occasions. Just don't get too far away from the Powder Blue and Gold.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are pairing alternate gold jerseys and black helmets for their game against the Cleveland Browns. The Saints' pants have not yet been decided. This is easily our least favorite look in the Saints' equipment room, but who knows, we could be pleasantly surprised.

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