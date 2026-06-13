Retro NBA Finals Gear Every Basketball Fan Needs
The 2026 NBA Finals have brought some of the best apparel options to basketball fans in recent memory. From local boutiques to large retailers, everybody is marketing the culture coming out of San Antonio and New York City.
But what about the fans who like to go against the trends? Some people like showing off their hoops I.Q. with retro gear. Luckily, there is plenty of vintage-inspired apparel and headwear as well. Below is what fans need to know about the best throwback NBA Finals gear.
New York Knicks White 1973 NBA Finals Champions Fest T-Shirt
The NBA was a different league in the early to mid 1970s. Luckily, younger fans can revisit the weird and wild time the Knicks last brought home a championship. Online shoppers can buy the New York Knicks White 1973 NBA Finals Champions Fest T-Shirt for $42 at MitchellandNess.com.
San Antonio Spurs Black 1999 NBA Finals Champions Era T-Shirt
Even if the Spurs are unable to complete the comeback, fans can remember their championship victory over the Knicks in the 1999 NBA Finals. The San Antonio Spurs Black 1999 NBA Finals Champions Era T-Shirt is available for $42 at MitchellandNess.com.
New York Knicks Hardwood Classics Champions Vintage T-Shirt
The New York Knicks Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Champions Vintage T-Shirt is available in cream for $41.99 at Fanatics.com. The soft cotton tee goes hard with the front and back graphics celebrating the Knicks' titles in 1970 and 1973.
NBA Finals Dueling Court Matchup '47 Foundation Tee Shirt
We all miss physical tickets for sporting events. However, fans can remember the memorabilia in style with the NBA Finals Dueling Court Matchup '47 Foundation Tee (available in several styles) for $50 at 47brand.com.
NBA Finals Dueling '47 Hitch Hat
Similar to the dueling court tee, 47 Brand designed matching hats highlighting the most memorable NBA Finals. Fans can buy the NBA Finals Dueling '47 Hitch (available in several iconic styles) for $42 at 47brand.com.
Mitchell & Ness 1998 NBA Finals Snapback Hat
A few years ago, Mitchell & Ness dropped several NBA Finals hats celebrating the most classic matchups. They're almost all gone. However, fans can still buy the Mitchell & Ness 1998 NBA Finals Snapback Hat for $25 at PacSun.com.
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