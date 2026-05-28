Rockets and Timberwolves Tease New Uniform Details
Both the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves suffered unceremonious exits from the Western Conference Playoffs. Luckily, both franchises have bright futures and will soon look even better in new uniforms.
Perhaps due to the NBA Draft in June, both teams want to get ahead of their rebrands. It has been an open secret for months that the Rockets and Timberwolves are two of possibly multiple NBA teams unveiling new uniforms for the 2026-27 NBA season. Best of all, we have a pretty good idea of what they will look like.
Houston Rockets
The Rockets began teasing their new uniforms with cryptic social media posts earlier this week. Since then, they have ramped up the marketing campaign with the help of legendary coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich.
In slick social media videos, fans are invited inside "Rudy T's Diner." The color scheme is clear — the Rockets are embracing the early '90s era of red, gold, and white (with some black). They are following the same "Modern Classic" approach that is sweeping across the NBA and NFL. Other NBA teams that have rebranded their uniforms with "Modern Classics" include the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, and Sacramento Kings.
The Rockets have not set an official uniform announcement date yet, but the reveal seems imminent. They even shared zoomed-in looks at the uniforms, and the details match what @nbaunitracker reported months ago.
The Rockets cannot be blamed for reverting back to the same color scheme where they won back-to-back NBA Championships in 1994 and 1995. It may not be as exciting as the uniforms that followed, but it is certainly one of the most iconic looks. Put a little modern spin on it, and fans will love the refreshed look.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have set an official uniform unveiling date. They announced it would be on June 7 (6.7 as a nod to the younger generation's sense of humor). Moreover, their choice of colors for the social media graphic all but confirmed rumors.
The Timberwolves are expected to combine elements from the franchise's first two sets of uniforms, with a heavy emphasis on the first. According to @nbaunitracker, the Timberwolves' Association (white), Icon (blue), and Statement (black).
It will be a pivotal offseason for the Rockets and Timberwolves, and that starts with a complete rebrand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.