Timberwolves Returning to Classic Uniforms Next Season
The San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 139-109 defeat in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday night. It was a resounding defeat so bad that Minnesota must reexamine all aspects of its strategy moving forward. Luckily, that will coincide with a brand refresh.
According to @nbaunitracker on X, the Timberwolves are expected to update their uniform rotation next season. The account even shared confirmed wordmarks for the Timberwolves' Association (white), Icon (blue), and Statement (black) jerseys for the 2026-27 NBA season. Currently, there are no reports on the Nike City Edition uniforms.
The brand refresh looks like the Timberwolves are following the uniform trend across all sports — modern classics. An homage to the franchise's throwback uniforms, but with a modern spin. Similar to what the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, and Sacramento Kings have done in the NBA.
The Timberwolves' rumored uniforms draw inspiration from the franchise's original uniform set, worn from 1989-1996. This is already an upgrade from their current set, which they have worn since 2017.
It was the golden era of NBA uniforms, and the original Timberwolves jerseys were overshadowed by the loud designs of the 1990s — including the second set of uniforms that arrived during Kevin Garnett's prime with the team.
However, some fans are hoping for a full-time return of the "Trees" set, worn from 1996 to 2008. The Timberwolves reprised the alternate black "Trees" jersey for the 2025-26 Classic Edition uniform, which was well received by fans of all ages. In fact, we included one of the "Trees" jerseys in our list of the top 15 NBA jerseys of all time.
Still, Timberwolves fans and uniform enthusiasts have reason to be excited. Some social media accounts have already begun sharing mock-up uniform design ideas, and it is hard to go wrong with Forest Green and Lake Blue. Combine that clean color scheme with the aggressive font and a timeless logo, and they can do no wrong.
Of course, Nike and the Timberwolves have not officially confirmed new uniforms are coming next season. Fans can expect social media teasers followed by a splashy rollout this summer.
It will be a long offseason with plenty of reflection for the Timberwolves, but at least they can look forward to a modern classic aesthetic during the next NBA season. Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.