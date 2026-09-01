Shop Naomi Osaka's Iverson-Inspired US Open Kit at Nike

We didn't think it could get any better than Carlos Alcaraz debuting the upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Tennis collection at the 2026 US Open. But it's never wise to count on Naomi Osaka making waves in the fashion world at Grand Slams.

All week long, Osaka has paid subtle tributes to NBA legend Allen Iverson (a Reebok athlete and executive). Last night, Osaka fully embraced Iverson's bravado with a Nike kit inspired by "The Answer." Best of all, most of the pieces are now available online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything fans must know,

Naomi Osaka Slam NikeCourt Tennis Tank Top

Naomi Osaka wears Nike at the US Open. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Starting from the top, she wore the Naomi Osaka Slam Women's NikeCourt Tennis Tank Top. The tank is available for $85 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

It features a black base with Metallic Silver details on the arms and the Nike Swoosh logo. This lightweight top draws inspiration from basketball warm-ups, creating a fresh look for Osaka. The tank top fabric uses sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry and comfortable.

Naomi Osaka Slam NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt

Naomi Osaka wears Nike at the US Open. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Moving down, she wore the Naomi Osaka Slam Women's NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt. The skirt is available for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com. It features a black base with Metallic Silver accents.

Continuing the basketball theme, the skirt features a smooth open mesh lining and a stretchy elastic waistband. The stretchy fabric uses Nike Dri-FIT technology to help athletes stay dry and comfortable.

Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka"

Naomi Osaka wears Nike at the US Open. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

While most of the attention focused on Osaka's hair, kit, and accessories, she also wore some incredible shoes. Osaka wore the Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka" colorway. The performance tennis shoes have a retail price of $180 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

The special-edition colorway sported a black upper with Metallic Silver details to shine under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Nike Swoosh logos, Naomi Osaka branding, and NYC wordmark complete the tribute to the US Open.

Naomi Osaka x Allen Iverson

Naomi Osaka wears a custom gown at the US Open. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Before her match, Osaka took the court in a custom Who Decides War tulle and French terry gown. It included sewn-in newspaper clippings of her past wins. Her headband, sleeves, and finger bands were also a tribute to Iverson.

Before defeating Anastasia Zakharova in a competitive two-set match, Osaka discussed Iverson's influence on her during her pre-tournament press conference. "For me, he's a trailblazer. He's also someone I look up to a lot because he's kind of done a lot in fashion, whether it’s on purpose or not.

But he’s shifted the way NBA players dress. I also think the whole conversation around clothes in sports, and also just expressing yourself through style. He's someone I look up to in that regard."

"It’s my tribute to Iverson. I really like him a lot...Nike said ‘basketball', so I said ok, you want basketball, I’ll give you basketball."



Naomi Osaka on her tribute to the REAL AI, Allen Iverson, after her win at the US Open. 🎾✊🏾✊🏾



📷 @TheTennisLetter pic.twitter.com/KcxYtkpNkQ — First and Pen (@firstandpen) September 1, 2026

Osaka said after the match, "It's my tribute to Iverson. I really like him a lot. Nike said, 'basketball,' so I said ok, you want basketball; I'll give you basketball."

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