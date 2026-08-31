Carlos Alcaraz Debuts Upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Tennis Collection

After 139 days, tennis fans might have thought their eyes were deceiving them during Carlos Alcaraz's triumphant return to action at the US Open. No, it wasn't the long hair and beard. It was the Reverse Nike Swoosh logos all over his apparel and shoes.

With all eyes on Alcaraz, the Spanish superstar debuted the brand's upcoming Cactus Jack x Nike "Cactus Court" collection.

The rapper's label has collaborated with Nike across multiple sports and categories, but this is the first major tennis capsule (aside from a single sneaker collaboration with John McEnroe in 2023).

Carlos Alcaraz's Travis Scott x Nike Kit

Before Alcaraz took the court in a short-sleeve warm-up shirt, he unveiled his match kit with a splashy campaign video on Instagram. In the video, Scott welcomes Alcaraz back with "no warm-up" and "no warning" before hyping him up. The video ended with co-branded imagery between Cactus Jack and Nike.

Alcaraz's on-court kit consisted of a NikeCourt tank top and shorts with white trim. That theme extended to his tennis shoes, the Cactus Jack x Nike Zoom Vapor 12.

The silhouette sported a shade of Off White on the upper with brown details. The reverse Nike Swoosh logo and Cactus Jack were unmistakable to sneakerheads.

Release Information

The exciting news is that the collection will reportedly be released online and in stores. The bad news is that almost all of the Cactus Jack x Nike collaborations sell out instantly.

According to Sneaker News, the Cactus Jack x Carlos Alcaraz Performance Collection is available right now at the 47 Chrystie pop-up in New York City. Additionally, it will be open through September 4. The full collection launches on cactusjack.com on September 4.

The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Vapor 12 HC tennis shoes are expected to have a wider release in Fall 2026 for $170 in adult sizes. However, Nike has not yet confirmed the final launch information.

Carlos Alcaraz's Role With Nike

Alcaraz is one of the two pillars for Nike Tennis and the ATP. His counterpart, Jannik Sinner, missed the 2026 US Open due to injury. Both are signed to long-term contracts with Nike and are so far beyond the field.

But even then, Alcaraz is a much better fit for this collaboration based on the two players' sartorial styles and personalities. Sinner is much more likely to debut Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear) than Alcaraz.

We are still patiently waiting for Nike to unveil Alcaraz's signature logo (and ramp up its marketing of tennis), but today was a good day for the brand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.