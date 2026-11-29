Iconic musicians are an essential element for every sports fanbase. The artists provide the anthems for their hometown teams. Every celebration is heightened by legendary music that transcends time and speaks to every generation.

Thanks to a series of epic collaborations, Sportiqe has united fans with their hometown teams and musical icons. Best of all, the stylish apparel drops arrive before the holidays. Below is a breakdown of what fans must know.

Jimi Hendrix x Seattle Mariners

Hoodie from the Jimi Hendrix x Seattle Mariners collection. | Sportiqe

The Jimi Hendrix x Seattle Mariners collection features a tee ($60) and a hoodie ($109) in adult sizes at Sportiqe.com. Jimi Hendrix spent his formative years in Seattle with a one-string ukulele before becoming one of the best guitar players in the world. Before the world was listening, Seattle already was.

Randy Newman x Los Angeles Dodgers

Shirt from the Randy Newman x Los Angeles Dodgers collection. | Sportiqe

The Randy Newman x Los Angeles Dodgers collection features three tees ($52-$60) at Sportiqe.com. Every Dodgers fan knows that once the final out is recorded at Dodger Stadium, Randy Newman's hit song "I Love L.A." fills Chavez Ravine.

Billy Joel x New York Knicks

Shirt from the Billy Joel x New York Knicks collection. | Sportiqe

The Billy Joel x New York Knicks collection features four tees ($52-$60) and two hoodies ($109-$149) at Sportiqe.com. Billy Joel's music has turned strangers into a choir and venues into a home for generations of Knicks fans.

Frank Sinatra x New York Yankees

Hoodie from the Frank Sinatra x New York Yankees collection. | Sportiqe

The Frank Sinatra x New York Yankees collection features three tees ($60), five hoodies ($109-$119), and a crewneck ($125) at Sportiqe.com. The Yankees made Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" a ritual that rings out over the Bronx after every win since 1980. Now fans can wear that tradition.

The Killers x University of Michigan

Shirt from the The Killers x University of Michigan collection. | Sportiqe

The Killers x University of Michigan collection features two tees ($52-$60), two hoodies ($119), and a crewneck ($98) at Sportiqe.com. Between the third and fourth quarters, Michigan Stadium plays The Killers' "Mr. Brightside."

Lynyrd Skynyrd x University of Alabama

Shirt from the Lynyrd Skynyrd x University of Alabama collection. | Sportiqe

The Lynyrd Skynyrd x University of Alabama collection features four tees ($52-$60), one hoodie ($95), and two sold-out hats (hopefully the hats restock at $45) at Sportiqe.com. Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" has been Tuscaloosa's theme song since 1974.

2Pac x Los Angeles Lakers

Shirt from the 2Pac x Los Angeles Lakers collection. | Sportiqe

The 2Pac x Los Angeles Lakers collection features one tee ($54) at Sportiqe.com. The "California Love" shirt honors the anthem that made the world see California the way Tupac always did.

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