TCU and Michigan State Unveil Major Uniform Changes
The start of college football season is less than 75 days away, and teams are already planning their wardrobes for the new campaign. Best of all, some programs are already treating their fans to sneak peeks at the Week 1 uniform combinations.
For the TCU Horned Frogs, that means new alternate uniforms. For the less fortunate Michigan State Spartans, it means a new jersey patch and subtle branding throughout all of their uniforms. Below is a breakdown of today's college football uniform news.
TCU Horned Frogs Alternate Uniforms
The college football season kicks off with a game between TCU and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, August 29. TCU plans to celebrate the trip to Ireland with new alternate uniforms. Thankfully, it is a major upgrade.
TCU's alternate uniforms consist of purple helmets with black jerseys and pants. But the details are what elevate the threads. Frog skin-texture on the jersey numbers returns. TCU and Nike first debuted the look in 2010 with the Pro Combat style uniforms.
While we still miss the spiked collar, a new horned collar is a sweet choice. The white and red woven design on the collar is inspired by the horned back of TCU's mascot.
Michigan State Spartans Sponsor
Now with the less exciting news. Michigan State has partnered with MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) on a 10-year jersey patch sponsorship. The jersey patch applies to all 23 varsity sports. The athletic department made the announcement with a splashy social media video and photo shoot, but Spartans fans were less than thrilled in the replies.
Additionally, the MSUFCU logo will be displayed on the bumpers of football helmets. The silver lining is that the white and green jersey patch blends in with the school colors. But this jersey patch sponsorship is a trend that few college sports fans are happy about.
Shopping Information
TCU already has several special apparel options celebrating Aer Lingus College Football Classic on the school bookstore website. The alternate black jerseys are not yet available online, but fans can still shop last year's gear online. Meanwhile, Michigan State's authentic jerseys with the patches are not yet available online.
The 2026 college football season is just over ten weeks away, and fans can expect more uniform announcements throughout the summer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.