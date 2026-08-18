Two Legendary Baltimore Ravens Jerseys Just Dropped

The 2026 NFL preseason is already in full swing, and there has been no shortage of exciting uniform news. Just as every team is bringing the best looks to the field this season, retailers are pulling some of the most iconic jerseys out of their archives.

Mitchell & Ness has two legendary Baltimore Ravens jerseys on the way, but they were actually released first on the Fanatics website. Below is a detailed breakdown of what fans must know about Deion Sanders and Ray Lewis' authentic throwback jerseys.

Deion Sanders Baltimore Ravens 2005 Authentic Throwback Jersey

Deion Sanders Baltimore Ravens 2005 Authentic Throwback Jersey. | Fanatics

The Deion Sanders Baltimore Ravens Mitchell & Ness 2005 Authentic Throwback Jersey is available for $325 in adult sizes at Fanatics. The black jersey features incredible purple, gold, and white detailing. Everything remains true to the original, including the team's 10th anniversary patch on the left side of the chest.

This authentic jersey is engineered to the exact specifications of the 2005 NFL season. It features authentic mesh fabric and period-correct printed sleeve stripes for an on-field feel.

Details on Deion Sanders' 2005 Baltimore Ravens jersey. | Fanatics

The premium twill name, numbers, and logo patches stand out with their elevated design. Meanwhile, a felt-embroidered year and player ID label locks in its collector-grade status.

Sander was a two-sport icon during his playing days, suiting up for five MLB teams and five NFL teams. His 2005 season with the Baltimore Ravens marked the end of his historic career, but not without plenty of final highlights for "Prime Time."

Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens 1996 Authentic Throwback Jersey

Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens 1996 Authentic Throwback Jersey. | Fanatics

The Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens Mitchell & Ness 1996 Authentic Throwback Jersey is available for $325 in adult sizes at Fanatics. The purple jersey features retro details in black, gold, and white. Everything remains true to the original, all the way down to the throwback logos and wordmark.

This authentic jersey is engineered to the exact specifications of the 1996 NFL season. It features a breathable mesh body for an authentic on-field feel.

Details on Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens 1996 Authentic Throwback Jersey. | Fanatics

The premium twill numbers and a logo patch are stitched onto the jersey, while printed sleeve stripes provide period-correct detail. Lastly, the felt-embroidered year and player ID label serve as the final stamp of authenticity for Lewis' rookie jersey.

Lewis led the Ravens in tackles as a rookie, the first of 14 times during his legendary career in Baltimore. Every Ravens fan could benefit from having Lewis' rookie jersey in their rotation.

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