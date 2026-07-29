10 Iconic NFL Jerseys Are Heavily Discounted Online

The 2026 NFL Preseason kicks off one week from tomorrow, and the uniform news across the league is picking up steam. Just as teams debut new uniforms, popular retailers are slashing prices on existing inventory.

Fanatics recently had an amazing sale on current players' jerseys, and now Mitchell & Ness has discounted several legendary jerseys. Below are ten iconic jerseys marked down online right now.

Steve McNair Tennessee Titans 2003 Legacy Jersey

Steve McNair Tennessee Titans 2003 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Steve McNair Tennessee Titans 2003 Legacy Jersey is marked down from $175 to $112 (36% off) at mitchellandness.com. McNair's spectacular 2003 season culminated in his first and only MVP award. Fans can celebrate Air McNair's legacy by wearing his iconic light blue home jersey around Nashville (or anywhere).

Derrick Thomas Kansas City Chiefs 1994 Legacy Jersey

Derrick Thomas Kansas City Chiefs 1994 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Derrick Thomas Kansas City Chiefs 1994 Legacy Jersey is marked down from $175 to $112 (36% off) at mitchellandness.com. There were plenty of memorable seasons from Thomas' career, but Mitchell & Ness is recognizing one of his three All-Pro seasons, which led to a playoff run.

Reggie Wayne Indianapolis Colts 2006 Legacy Jersey

Reggie Wayne Indianapolis Colts 2006 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Reggie Wayne Indianapolis Colts 2006 Legacy Jersey is marked down from $175 to $112 (36% off) at mitchellandness.com. Wayne went up another level in the 2006 season, helping lead the Colts to a Super Bowl XLI victory.

Hardy Nickerson Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1993 Legacy Jersey

Hardy Nickerson Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1993 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Hardy Nickerson Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1993 Legacy Jersey is marked down from $175 to $112 (36% off) at mitchellandness.com. The 1993 season was forgettable for the Buccaneers, but Nickerson made his first All-Pro team wearing the iconic orange jerseys in Tampa Bay.

Steve Young San Francisco 49ers 1990 Legacy Jersey

Steve Young San Francisco 49ers 1990 Legacy Player Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Steve Young San Francisco 49ers 1990 Legacy Jersey is marked down from $175 to $119.99 (31.43% off) at mitchellandness.com. The 1990 season was right in the middle of the 49ers' dynasty and the peak of Young's Hall of Fame career.

DeMarcus Ware Dallas Cowboys 2005 Replica Jersey

DeMarcus Ware Dallas Cowboys 2005 Replica Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The DeMarcus Ware Dallas Cowboys 2005 Replica Jersey is marked down from $175 to $119.99 (31.43% off) at mitchellandness.com. Ware started his Hall of Fame career with the Cowboys in 2005, and this jersey serves as a bittersweet reminder of what could have been for Ware in Dallas.

Mike Quick Philadelphia Eagles 1988 Legacy Jersey

Mike Quick Philadelphia Eagles 1988 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Mike Quick Philadelphia Eagles 1988 Legacy Jersey is marked down from $175 to $119.99 (31.43% off) at mitchellandness.com. Quick's career was winding down by 1988, but the Kelly Green Eagles jerseys are as timeless as his impact on Philadelphia football.

Chad Johnson Cincinnati Bengals 2009 Legacy Jersey

Chad Ochocinco Cincinnati Bengals 2009 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Chad Johnson Cincinnati Bengals 2009 Legacy Jersey is marked down from $160 to $120 (25% off) at mitchellandness.com. Who can forget when Chad Johnson changed his last name in 2008? It was an exciting time in his career, which included his final Pro Bowl appearance in 2009.

Joe Thomas Cleveland Browns 2007 Legacy Jersey

Joe Thomas Cleveland Browns 2007 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Joe Thomas Cleveland Browns 2007 Legacy Jersey is marked down from $175 to $120 (31.43% off) at mitchellandness.com. Thomas wasted no time dominating the NFL, making the Pro Bowl, and finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting (behind Adrian Peterson).

Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers 1976 Legacy Jersey

Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers 1976 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers 1976 Legacy Jersey is marked down from $175 to $120 (31.43% off) at mitchellandness.com. The Steelers' dynasty was rolling by 1976, and Bradshaw had already solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks of the decade.

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