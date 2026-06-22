The USA x Virgil Abloh Archive Soccer Jersey Is Still in Stock

Football fandom has reached an all-time high this summer in the United States. After decades of gradual progress, soccer has finally taken root and captured the imagination of casual sports fans. It helps that the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is playing at a high level, and it also helps that Nike is doing an amazing job of storytelling.

The USMNT jerseys have garnered strong reviews and are selling out quickly online. What's surprising is that one of the most stylish collaborations featuring USA Soccer and Nike has flown under the radar. Below is what fans must know about the USA x Virgil Abloh Archive (V.A.A.) collection.

Shopping Information

USA x V.A.A. Men's Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Soccer Top. | Nike

Earlier this month, Nike teamed up with seven federations, seven collaborators, and seven community organizations for its X2 capsule collections. For the United States, the collection is called The Stars & Stripes by V.A.A., honoring Coalitions for Sport Equity.

The sneakers and outerwear sold out quickly, but the soccer jerseys are still available online. Shoppers can buy the USA x V.A.A. Men's Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Soccer Top in adult ($72) and big kid ($62) sizes at Nike.com.

Design Details

USA x V.A.A. Men's Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Soccer Top. | Nike

The USA x V.A.A. Men's Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Soccer Top pairs bold graphics with a clean design. Team Red and Deep Royal Blue stripes outline the jersey, while Virgil Abloh's design language is channeled through vintage Americana to reimagine the look of 1994.

Abloh's visual legacy shines throughout the collection with bold graphics and a playful reinterpretation of nostalgic style. Meanwhile, corporate branding from Nike, Powerade, and Volkswagen remains consistent with what fans are used to watching on the pitch.

Nike x USA Soccer x V.A.A.

USA x V.A.A. Men's Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Soccer Top. | Nike

Coalitions for Sport Equity said in a statement for the collaboration, "We're building a world where every kid gets to experience sport, and being represented on the jersey is a declaration that the joy and belonging of sport aren't just for the athletes on the field."

Hats off to Nike, V.A.A., and the Coalitions for Sport Equity on an incredible design. Everything from the concept to the execution was well done. Hopefully, these jerseys stick around long enough so every fan who wants one can buy one.

This year's Team USA jerseys are selling out incredibly fast, so fans need to move quickly on this soccer top. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.