Arizona Diamondbacks' Top Prospect Tearing Up Triple-A as Fans Clamor For Promotion
Jordan Lawlar wasn’t in the lineup for the Triple-A Reno Aces on Thursday night.
A night off after an April very well done? A pending call up to the Arizona Diamondbacks? Either one makes sense.
April was very, very kind to Lawlar, the infielder ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 10 overall prospect in the game and tops for the Diamondbacks.
And the second half of the month was especially kind,
Lawlar, 22, is carrying an 11-game hitting streak into May with incredible numbers during that streak: a .511 average (24-for-47), three home runs, 18 RBIs, 44 total bases and seven stolen bases.
For the entire month, he hit .408, with six homers, 30 RBIs, 77 total bases and 10 stolen bases.
The Aces are riding a seven-game winning streak after a 3-2 extra-inning victory against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate) on Thursday as their series continues in West Sacramento, Calif., over the weekend.
The Diamondbacks are 5-5 over their past 10 games and 17-14 overall. But because they play in the brutal National League West, the Diamondbacks probably need to kick into a different gear to make a run at even an NL wild-card berth.
And that’s where Lawlar could come in, with many fans calling for his promotion. Bob Nightengale of USA Today weighed in on the topic this week and said it might not yet be Lawlar time in the desert. He wrote:
“Scouts are raving about D-backs prized infield prospect Jordan Lawler, who is lighting it up at Triple-A Reno, and predict that he could be their everyday second baseman next season while moving injury-prone Ketel Marte to first base.”
With the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants applying pressure in the NL West, it will be interesting to see what the Diamondbacks decide to do about Lawlar.
