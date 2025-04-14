Los Angeles Dodgers' Star International Signee on a Tear at Triple-A Oklahoma City
Hyeseong Kim, a prominent offseason signee by the Los Angeles Dodgers, didn’t make the roster coming out of spring training and instead is spending his first season in the United States with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.
But that doesn’t mean the former Korea Baseball Organization star is out of sight, out of mind for the Dodgers.
Kim’s play undoubtedly has grabbed the attention of the Dodgers’ brass. The 26-year-old infielder, through 14 games, is hitting .293 with three home runs, seven doubles, a triple and 13 runs driven in. He has scored 16 runs and stolen four bases.
The Round Rock Express, who finished a six-game series with the Comets on Sunday, had their fill of Kim. In the series, he was 9-for-29 (.310) with three homers, two doubles, seven RBIs, nine runs, two steals and 21 total bases.
He hit two of those home runs – including one that traveled 462 feet – on Saturday in a 15-0 shellacking of the Express.
Kim signed with the Dodgers in January on a three-year, $12.5 million deal. An option for the 2028-29 season could increase the total to $22 million.
He picked the World Series champion Dodgers over teams that include the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels.
Kim spent eight seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes. He has a .304 career average and last season, slashed .326/.383/.458 with 11 homers, 75 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.
The Dodgers, as always, have a packed roster, making Kim the odd man out when cuts were made in spring training. Still, it’s got be very comforting for the Dodgers to know that they have an experienced middle infielder in Oklahoma City should the need arise.
The Comets open a six-game home series against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) on Tuesday.
